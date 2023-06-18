Last minute Father’s Day gift ideas: What to buy your dad this Father’s Day

By Hein Kaiser

Dads all over South Africa will be getting coffee in bed, super-cute cards from their offspring and, in turn, celebrating their fathers.

Father’s Day is a day when appreciation is shown, not only with a small gift but also with great gestures of love and kindness.

Father’s Day with a dash of love

Just like at Christmas, everyone ponders the question about getting the man who has everything, something.

Hugs and smiles

The greatest gift for any dad, or man who has influenced your life, is a hug and a smile.

But as tradition and retail posters go, it’s also gifting time.

And in an economy where credit cards are stretched tighter than a jockstrap, sometimes it is just the thought that counts.

But a dad, grandpa or uncle can dream.

Leather bag for Dad. Picture: iStock

Daydreams are made of a Samsung 65-inch television.

Affordable Father’s Day gift ideas

It’s so light you can hang it on the wall like a painting, and the picture, well, if Percy Montgomery still played for the Bokke, you’d see every kick far clearer than the referee.

It’s a toy going for a song at Digital Experience in Fourways.

It’s on special for R19 995 – R10 000 less than what you’d pay at any other time.

Socks galore

While not every bank account can muster the pain for a toy as tempting as a brand-new television, there’s always a pair of socks.

Not only will the shoe (read socks) fit for uncles, granddads and dads, they’re affordable. At socks cheapest, you can pick up a three-pair pack for less than R100.

Alternatively, funky socks from Cotton On or even PNA, whose socks are sold for charity, can really cheer up a man’s often dull and grey office clobber.

In the Westpoint Centre in Boksburg, there is a vendor dedicated to incredible socks. Visit him and get unique footwear for less than R100, too.

Believe it or not, no dad frowns at socks. Men wear them to threads quickly, and it’s the last thing on any man’s mind to replace.

Wines, ports and sherries

It’s winter, and why not shy away from the usual brandy or scotch.

Try something different and invest in a bottle of, not wine, but a good port or dessert wine.

Hanepoot, port, a good sherry or even a cognac will make any man’s heart sing and warm him on a cold day.

For most guys, there is always a one size fits all gift: it’s called a gadget.

Cognac for Dad. Picture: iStock

Unique Gadget options and hobby gifts

A gadget of any kind will do, whether it’s a wineaerator or a special cellphone something, or an attachment to an attachment to a remote control.

Men are easy, and there’s not a male in this universe who has every gadget imaginable.

Even if he does, a second or even a third is welcome.

Skip the ties and underwear

Do not buy a tie. Avoid ties like the plague.

It is one of the most personal things a man can wear.

No matter how fashionable the pink tiger with the lily looks at face value, it’s like a vomit green, reindeer plastered Christmas jersey to any man.

So is buying him the wrong kind of underwear: he’s a boxer man, a brief guy or a tanga dude.

Few enjoy G-strings or novelty elephant trunk-fronted homes for his tackle.

For the hobbyists out there

There are some incredible gifts at the Aviation and Hobby Shop in Randpark Ridge.

Here, you can get dad a model aircraft, stuff to build and assemble, as well as a great selection of hobby kits and accessories.

Perfume bottle for Dad. Picture: iStock

Stylish man bags

One essential every man needs, even though he might not know it yet, is a man-bag. It can be life-changing, and several retailers offer great and affordable options.

Aldo, the shoe store, has some great options but, for a truly one-of-a-kind man-bag, find Mike, the proprietor of Add Vintage, a leather store in Randburg.

Mike makes man-bags by hand, leather jackets and accessories.

So even if your dad, grandfather, or uncle is a biker, you’ll find something custom and affordable.

Fragrances for Father’s Day

Other than that, haul out your store account card and head to the fragrance counter. It’s an easy alternative and leaves little to contemplate.

Carolina Herrera’s 212 in its various fragrances is always a younger man’s must-get gift while Montblanc, Armani and Givenchy offer variety.

But like with everything, a hug, some love and snuggles are what most dads appreciate the most.

