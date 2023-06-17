No full $20 million payout as Spotify cancels Meghan Markle’s podcast

By Lineo Lesemane

Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes with Meghan‘ did not receive a green light for another season after running for only one series.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also not receive the full $20 million (R363 772 800,00) payout from their deal with Spotify. This as they did not meet the productivity benchmark required to receive the full payout.

In a joint statement, the couple’s production company, Archewell Productions, and Spotify said they mutually agreed to part ways.

“The team behind Archetypes remains proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform,” the statement adds.

The news has since sparked different reactions on social media as Meghan joined the trending topics.

“Sneaky Meghan petulant. Another global failure of Meghan Markle’s petulant Spotify Archetypes podcast. EGO. Royal biographer Angela Levin slammed the series as “dull.” The show was produced by a team of 28 – over double the headcount for a similar podcast of this size. #Sussex”

‘Archetypes with Meghan’ debut

The podcast debuted in 2020, and its first guest was the retired tennis champion, Serena Williams.

The debut was followed by massive success, which includes Archetypes becoming the number one podcast in several countries like the US and the UK on Spotify charts.

In 2022, The podcast won the top podcast award at the People’s Choice Awards.

“I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into a meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening,” Meghan said, as quoted by ABC News.

Reacting to the podcast’s cancellation, one Twitter user wrote: “If it really was a NUMBER ONE PODCAST, this wouldn’t have happened. It proves the numbers were fudged and a lot of false figures were posted to make it out to be successful. 😎😂😂😂

Absolutely. Obviously the numbers were fudged trying to turn it into a hit. Salties were probably the only ones listening to it with any regularity and even we couldn’t manage after a few episodes. Even to make fun of it. After a point you have to have an actual audience.— Tweety Bird (@Tweet9874) June 16, 2023

