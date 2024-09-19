Daily news update: Sex worker killer sentenced to life | 8 million face water crisis | Inflation dips

News today includes Sifiso Mkhwanazi, convicted of killing six Zimbabwean sex workers in Johannesburg, has been slapped with life imprisonment for the murders.

Meanwhile, large parts of South Africa could soon be without water due to mounting municipal debt, warns Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation chairperson Leonard Jones Basson.

Furthermore, inflation slowed for a third consecutive month, cooling to 4.4% in August from 4.6% in July. This is the lowest inflation print since April 2021 when the rate was also 4.4%.

Sex worker killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi sentenced to life

Sifiso Mkhwanazi, convicted of killing six Zimbabwean sex workers in Johannesburg, has been slapped with life imprisonment for the murders.

Mkhwanazi appeared in the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, on Wednesday for sentencing.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi in the dock of the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 25 October 2022. Picture: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

In delivering judgment, Judge Cassim Moosa emphasised that, despite the accused’s age at the time of the murders, he remained a dangerous criminal.

Malema must prove his claims or publicly apologise, says Naledi Pandor

Former minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor has called on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to prove his claims against her.

Should he fail to produce the evidence, he must publicly apologise.

Former minister of International Relations Dr Naledi Pandor. Picture: Atta Kenare/AFP

Speaking on SABC News’s Face the Nation on Tuesday, Malema said there were many other people involved in the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank scandal.

‘Action must be taken’: MPs warned that 8 million South Africans could soon be without water

Large parts of South Africa could soon be without water due to mounting municipal debt, warns Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation chairperson Leonard Jones Basson.

Officials from the Department of Water and Sanitation as well as National Treasury briefed the committee on Tuesday about the measures being taken to prevent various water boards from falling into bankruptcy.

Picture: iStock

It was revealed that the country is just months away from a devastating water crisis, with municipalities owing a staggering R22.36 billion to water boards as of June 2024.

‘I will do everything in my power to remove her’: Gcina Mkhize house battle reaches boiling point

A heated dispute between former Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize and Tevin Mashila, who purchased her Glenvista home in the south of Johannesburg, has reached a boiling point.

Mkhize claims Mashila’s actions are violent and harassing, while Mashila vows to evict Mkhize, alleging she refuses to vacate the property despite his efforts.

Gcina Mkhize, former Isibaya actress. Image: Instagram

Mashila told The Citizen that he was tired of the back and forth between him and Mkhize and would do everything in his power to evict Mkhize from the property.

Inflation dips below 4.5% in August – lowest since April 2021

Inflation slowed for a third consecutive month, cooling to 4.4% in August from 4.6% in July. This is the lowest inflation print since April 2021 when the rate was also 4.4%.

The reduction in inflation was thanks to lower annual rates recorded for transport, housing, restaurants and hotels.

Picture: iStock

Statistics SA announced the inflation rate for August on Wednesday but there was not only good news, as inflation for food, non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco edged higher.

