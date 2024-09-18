Daily news update: Thabo Bester loses laptop bid | Dozens trapped after Paarl train derails | Pravin Gordhan’s memorial

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester lost his bid to have his laptop while in custody, about 30 people were injured and others trapped when a passenger train derailed in Paarl, and it emerged at his memorial that Pravin Gordhan prepared for his funeral in his hospital bed.

Also, Stellenbosch University has announced the closure of the controversial Wilgenhof men’s residence, and the matric class of 2024 is 40% smaller than it was when it started grade one.

Also, a replacement is being sought for Janet Jackson after she withdrew from Delicious Fest, and Rhythm City actress has been filmed wandering the streets of Yeoville.

News today: 14 September 2024

‘I shower and exercise in a cage’: Thabo Bester unsuccessful in attempt to get laptop

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester approached the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to have access to a laptop to prepare for his deportation case.

Thabo Bester during his previous appearance in court on 5 June. Picture: Gallo Images

Bester, dubbed the Facebook rapist after a spate of robberies, rape and murder, was sentenced to 50 years in jail by the Durban Magistrate’s Court in 2011.

Passengers trapped, injured as train derails in Paarl [VIDEO]

About 30 people were injured and others trapped on Tuesday evening when a passenger train derailed at Dal Josafat station in Paarl, in the Western Cape.

A passenger rail derailed in Paarl on Tuesday. Pictures: Facebook/ Drakenstein Farm Watch

The Drakenstein Disaster Management Team has been on the ground performing rescue operations.

Pravin Gordhan remembered as ANC loyalist and anti-corruption advocate (VIDEO)

The former minister and ANC stalwart Pravin Gordhan will be remembered as an ANC loyalist, but not one who was blind to the faults within his organisation.

ANC treasurer general Gwen Ramokgopa speaking at ANC stalwart Pravin Gordhan’s memorial service. Picture: Facebook/MyANC

Family, friends, former colleagues, and comrades gathered at the Johannesburg City Hall on Tuesday afternoon to mourn, celebrate, and draw lessons from Gordhan at one of two memorial services hosted by the ruling party. The other memorial service will happen in Durban on Wednesday.

Wilgenhof: 121-year-old residence set to be closed for a year

The Stellenbosch University (SU) council has announced the closure of the controversial Wilgenhof men’s residence in its current form. This will “pave the way for a reimagined and revitalised male residence”.

The punishment room with the names of members of the Nagligte (internal disciplinary comitee) on the walls. Picture: Supplied.

In a statement released on Monday night, the SU explained: “The new residence will honour Wilgenhof’s constructive aspects. However, we will make a definite break from the unacceptable and secretive practices of the past.”

Nearly 40% of those who started Grade 1 in 2013 won’t write matric this year

Despite more matrics sitting for this year’s final exams than last, the class of 2024 is 40% smaller than it was when they started grade one.

Learners writing exams. Picture: iStock

Exams start on 21 October and run until 27 November.

Janet Jackson withdraws from Delicious Festival, replacement sought

It has officially been confirmed that US megastar Janet Jackson will not perform at this weekend’s Dstv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg.

Janet Jackson: Picture: Supplied

Jackson will be attending to family commitments relating to the death of her brother, Tito Jackson, following his passing at the age of 70 on Sunday.

‘Life is cruel’: Fans react to video of down and out actress Sindi Majola

A heartbreaking video of former Rhythm City actress Sindi Majola has surfaced, showing her wandering the streets of Yeoville, Johannesburg.

Former Rhythm City actress Sindi Majola. Picture: Supplied.

The emotional footage shows Majola in distress, recounting how she lost everything, including her family.

Exciting Springbok side targets Rugby Championship title

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named an exciting side featuring a good blend of youth and experience, with them looking to seal the Rugby Championship title in their clash against Argentina in Santiago del Estero on Saturday.

Springbok lock Ruan Nortje will be looking to continue his impressive run of games for the Boks when he starts against Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash in Santiago on Saturday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Ten changes in total have been made to the Bok starting XV, from the one that beat the All Blacks at the Cape Town Stadium a week and a half ago, but it is still a formidable lineup that has been selected.

Orlando Pirates make decision on Lesedi Kapinga

Orlando Pirates have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Lesedi Kapinga to terminate his contract.

Lesedi Kapinga and Orlando Pirates have parted ways. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kapinga joined the Buccaneers as a free agent in July last year after he was released by Mamelodi Sundowns.

