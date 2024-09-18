Daily news update: Thabo Bester loses laptop bid | Dozens trapped after Paarl train derails | Pravin Gordhan’s memorial
In today’s news, convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester lost his bid to have his laptop while in custody, about 30 people were injured and others trapped when a passenger train derailed in Paarl, and it emerged at his memorial that Pravin Gordhan prepared for his funeral in his hospital bed.
Also, Stellenbosch University has announced the closure of the controversial Wilgenhof men’s residence, and the matric class of 2024 is 40% smaller than it was when it started grade one.
Also, a replacement is being sought for Janet Jackson after she withdrew from Delicious Fest, and Rhythm City actress has been filmed wandering the streets of Yeoville.
News today: 14 September 2024
‘I shower and exercise in a cage’: Thabo Bester unsuccessful in attempt to get laptop
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester approached the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to have access to a laptop to prepare for his deportation case.
Bester, dubbed the Facebook rapist after a spate of robberies, rape and murder, was sentenced to 50 years in jail by the Durban Magistrate’s Court in 2011.
Passengers trapped, injured as train derails in Paarl [VIDEO]
About 30 people were injured and others trapped on Tuesday evening when a passenger train derailed at Dal Josafat station in Paarl, in the Western Cape.
The Drakenstein Disaster Management Team has been on the ground performing rescue operations.
Pravin Gordhan remembered as ANC loyalist and anti-corruption advocate (VIDEO)
The former minister and ANC stalwart Pravin Gordhan will be remembered as an ANC loyalist, but not one who was blind to the faults within his organisation.
Family, friends, former colleagues, and comrades gathered at the Johannesburg City Hall on Tuesday afternoon to mourn, celebrate, and draw lessons from Gordhan at one of two memorial services hosted by the ruling party. The other memorial service will happen in Durban on Wednesday.
Wilgenhof: 121-year-old residence set to be closed for a year
The Stellenbosch University (SU) council has announced the closure of the controversial Wilgenhof men’s residence in its current form. This will “pave the way for a reimagined and revitalised male residence”.
In a statement released on Monday night, the SU explained: “The new residence will honour Wilgenhof’s constructive aspects. However, we will make a definite break from the unacceptable and secretive practices of the past.”
Nearly 40% of those who started Grade 1 in 2013 won’t write matric this year
Despite more matrics sitting for this year’s final exams than last, the class of 2024 is 40% smaller than it was when they started grade one.
Exams start on 21 October and run until 27 November.
Janet Jackson withdraws from Delicious Festival, replacement sought
It has officially been confirmed that US megastar Janet Jackson will not perform at this weekend’s Dstv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg.
Jackson will be attending to family commitments relating to the death of her brother, Tito Jackson, following his passing at the age of 70 on Sunday.
‘Life is cruel’: Fans react to video of down and out actress Sindi Majola
A heartbreaking video of former Rhythm City actress Sindi Majola has surfaced, showing her wandering the streets of Yeoville, Johannesburg.
The emotional footage shows Majola in distress, recounting how she lost everything, including her family.
Exciting Springbok side targets Rugby Championship title
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named an exciting side featuring a good blend of youth and experience, with them looking to seal the Rugby Championship title in their clash against Argentina in Santiago del Estero on Saturday.
Ten changes in total have been made to the Bok starting XV, from the one that beat the All Blacks at the Cape Town Stadium a week and a half ago, but it is still a formidable lineup that has been selected.
Orlando Pirates make decision on Lesedi Kapinga
Orlando Pirates have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Lesedi Kapinga to terminate his contract.
Kapinga joined the Buccaneers as a free agent in July last year after he was released by Mamelodi Sundowns.
Yesterday’s News recap
