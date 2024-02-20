Daily News update: ANC hands over cadre deployment records, SIU investigate Prasa and Home Affairs, Principal shooting and more

News today includes the ANC says it has complied with a court order to hand over records of its deployment committee meetings to the DA and the SIU has been authorised to investigate allegations of maladministration and unlawful conduct by officials at the Department of Home Affairs and Prasa.

Meanwhile, a pupil who was arrested for shooting his school’s principal allegedly had intentions to also harm two other teachers, says Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane and Deputy President Paul Mashatile has dismissed claims that he is protecting an employee in his office from facing the music amid allegations of sexual harassment.

News Today: 20 February 2024

The weather service has warned of very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions over Western Cape and western parts of Northern Cape until tomorrow extremely high fire danger in five provinces. – full weather forecast here.

‘ANC forced to bend knee before DA,’ says Schreiber as party hands over cadre deployment records

The African National Congress (ANC) says it has complied with a court order to hand over records of its deployment committee meetings to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Last week, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) upheld a previous court ruling, which ordered the ANC to give the DA its deployment committee records.

Disgruntled members wave ANC flag outside Luthuli House on 15 July 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri confirmed on Monday that the documents were emailed to the attorneys of DA MP Leon Schreiber before 5pm.

SIU to investigate Home Affairs and Prasa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been authorised to investigate allegations of maladministration and unlawful conduct by officials at the Department of Home Affairs and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two proclamations authorising in light of these allegations, with the unit also having the goal to recover any financial losses suffered by the state going back at least 10 years in the case of Homes Affairs and 14 years in the case of Prasa.

Home Affairs building on Johannes Ramokhoase Street in Tshwane, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

“The SIU will also investigate improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of Home Affairs in relation to the installation of T200 firewalls,” a statement from the SIU read.

Pupil who shot principal targeted other teachers as well – Gauteng Education MEC

A pupil who was arrested for shooting his school’s principal allegedly had intentions to also harm two other teachers, says Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

On Monday, Chiloane visited the Primrose Primary School in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, after a Grade 6 pupil reportedly shot the principal last week.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

The principal, according to the Gauteng Department of Education, was shot by the 13-year-old boy at the school’s staff room after an earlier interaction.

It is alleged that the firearm belonged to the pupil’s parent.

Mashatile denies protecting staffer amid sexual harassment allegations

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has dismissed claims that he is protecting an employee in his office from facing the music amid allegations of sexual harassment.

According to a Sunday World report, a senior female employee in Mashatile office last August complained about abuse by a senior official in the deputy president’s office.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Photo: GCIS

In a statement, Mashatile dismissed claims that he and his chief of staff, Mduduzi Mbada, were protecting the senior official.

Rassie Erasmus calls up 43 players for camp ahead of Bok season

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has called up 43 players to attend a national alignment camp in Cape Town in the first week of March ahead of the 2024 international season.

Nineteen of the 43 players were part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup winning team, while 39 of the group play their rugby in South Africa. The other four men play their rugby in Japan, meaning no players involved in rugby in Europe will be part of the camp.

Sanele Nohamba has won a call-up to a Bok camp ahead of the new season. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The group will gather in Cape Town for two days from Tuesday 5 March, where Erasmus will detail the team’s plans for the season.

