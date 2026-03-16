Cat Matlala’s wife Tsakane opens harassment and cyberbullying case against Tebogo Thobejane

Courtroom drama explodes as accusations, trauma, and social media fury collide in a high-profile harassment battle.

A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing legal saga involving controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, after his wife, Tsakane Matlala, opened a criminal case against actress and media personality Tebogo Thobejane.

The dispute has intensified public interest in a matter already filled with allegations, emotional trauma, and courtroom drama.

According to reports, Tsakane has accused Thobejane of cyberbullying, defamation, intimidation, and online harassment. She claims the actress has been monitoring and following her movements during various court appearances, creating what she describes as a hostile and distressing environment.

The legal conflict is rooted in a far more serious criminal case that is still unfolding. Vusimuzi Matlala is currently incarcerated at eBongweni Correctional Facility (Kokstad C-Max), where he faces more than 20 charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering.

Tsakane herself was arrested in connection with the same incident but was later released on R20 000 bail.

Social media has become a key battleground in the feud. In a series of emotionally charged posts, Thobejane referred to Tsakane as a “killer” and described Matlala as an “nkabi”, a slang term often used to imply a hitman.

She also alleged that Tsakane appeared pleased after the attack that nearly claimed her life. These statements have now formed part of the harassment complaint.

The actress has been open about the psychological scars left by the attempted assassination. She previously revealed that she lives with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder following the ordeal.

In her response to media queries, Thobejane told eNCA that her online comments stem from frustration and deep emotional pain rather than a desire to intimidate anyone.

“I am focused on healing,” she reportedly said, emphasising that her posts reflect the trauma she continues to process.

Tsakane’s legal team maintains that the sustained online commentary has hurt her reputation and compromised her safety. The complaint signals a new phase in what is quickly becoming a closely watched legal battle.

The matter is expected to draw further scrutiny when related proceedings resume in court this week.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’Matlala remains in prison at eBongweni Correctional Facility (Kokstad C-Max). He faces more than 20 charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering.

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