Daily news update: Explosions, Zuma ‘hiding’ in Russia, weather woes

In today’s daily news update: The Citizen News reported extensively on the explosion that rocked Johannesburg. Full coverage below.

In other news, Jacob Zuma is unlikely to be back in South Africa soon, and Thuli Madonsela said the announcement Putin would not be attending the Brics summit was ‘great news’.

Meanwhile, the SA weather service issued critical weather warnings across various regions for Thursday, 21 July.

Joburg explosions

It had also been confirmed that victims of the blast were not showing signs of gas inhalation.

As of Thursday evening, the majority of patients had been discharged. However, a child is still missing, suspected to be ‘underground’, Saps said.

Thirty-seven vehicles, most of them taxis, were also damaged during the explosion which destroyed sections of Bree and Rissik Streets.

One person has died and 48 others were injured in the blast on Wednesday, and authorities released a map of areas affected by the blast.

A second explosion made headlines on Thursday.

MORE EXPLOSION COVERAGE:

Zuma extends stay in Russia

Former president Jacob Zuma is unlikely to be back in the country soon after he reportedly extended his stay in Russia.

Zuma was reportedly meant to return to South Africa on Tuesday but extended his trip.

Former president Jacob Zuma at the High Court in Johannesburg, 19 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi would not say when Zuma would return.

The DA believes the former president is extending his stay in Russia in anticipation of an adverse announcement from the Commissioner of Correctional Services.

Putin-Brics summit decision

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela praised Ramaphosa for his consultations with Putin, which led to Putin’s decision not to attend the Brics summit in SA.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit. Photo: AFP/POOL/Sergei Chirikov

Madonsela said the announcement was “great news” and followed the example of Nelson Mandela, in “deference to the law despite misgivings”.

“South Africa has many faults but being a rogue state is not one of them,” Madonsela tweeted on Wednesday. “The rule of law has always been one of our strongest links.”

Winter weather woes

The South African Weather Service’s (Saws) forecast for Thursday, 21 July includes critical warnings across various regions.

Frosty weather conditions ahead! Image: iStock/Koldunov

Yellow level 2 warnings have been issued across multiple areas for disruptive snow, damaging winds and scattered thundershowers.

Saws warns of very cold, wet, and windy conditions across South Africa, from snowfall to choppy oceans and gale-force winds.

In other news

Yesterday’s Daily News recap

