Daily news update: Explosions, Zuma ‘hiding’ in Russia, weather woes

In today’s daily news update: The Citizen News reported extensively on the explosion that rocked Johannesburg. Full coverage below.
In other news, Jacob Zuma is unlikely to be back in South Africa soon, and Thuli Madonsela said the announcement Putin would not be attending the Brics summit was ‘great news’.
Meanwhile, the SA weather service issued critical weather warnings across various regions for Thursday, 21 July.
Daily news update: 21 July 2023
Joburg explosions
It had also been confirmed that victims of the blast were not showing signs of gas inhalation.
As of Thursday evening, the majority of patients had been discharged. However, a child is still missing, suspected to be ‘underground’, Saps said.
Thirty-seven vehicles, most of them taxis, were also damaged during the explosion which destroyed sections of Bree and Rissik Streets.
One person has died and 48 others were injured in the blast on Wednesday, and authorities released a map of areas affected by the blast.
A second explosion made headlines on Thursday.
Zuma extends stay in Russia
Former president Jacob Zuma is unlikely to be back in the country soon after he reportedly extended his stay in Russia.
Zuma was reportedly meant to return to South Africa on Tuesday but extended his trip.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi would not say when Zuma would return.
The DA believes the former president is extending his stay in Russia in anticipation of an adverse announcement from the Commissioner of Correctional Services.
READ: Zuma extends stay in Russia as DA calls for him to be jailed
Putin-Brics summit decision
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela praised Ramaphosa for his consultations with Putin, which led to Putin’s decision not to attend the Brics summit in SA.
Madonsela said the announcement was “great news” and followed the example of Nelson Mandela, in “deference to the law despite misgivings”.
“South Africa has many faults but being a rogue state is not one of them,” Madonsela tweeted on Wednesday. “The rule of law has always been one of our strongest links.”
READ: ‘This follows Mandela’s example’: Madonsela weighs in on Putin Brics summit decision
Winter weather woes
The South African Weather Service’s (Saws) forecast for Thursday, 21 July includes critical warnings across various regions.
Yellow level 2 warnings have been issued across multiple areas for disruptive snow, damaging winds and scattered thundershowers.
Saws warns of very cold, wet, and windy conditions across South Africa, from snowfall to choppy oceans and gale-force winds.
READ: Winter weather woes: Severe warnings issued across SA
In other news
- ‘Geneva patient’ the latest in long-term remission from HIV
- Seven men linked to Hillbrow armed robberies and murders arrested
- GOOD cries foul as DA and PA snatch its seats in George by-elections
- Dickason murder trial: Court hears from witnesses who first arrived on scene