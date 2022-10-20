Chiefs coach Zwane sings Sekgota praises, gives update on Khune

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane has heaped praises on attacker Kgaogelo Sekgota who is fast becoming a vital cog in his team at Kaizer Chiefs.

Sekgota started on the bench in Chiefs’ 2-2 DStv Premiership draw against TS Galaxy on Wednesday night.

But when he came on he brought Chiefs back to life and had it not been for poor finishing, they could have easily won the game.

“Sekgota is one player who you know will give you something,” said Zwane after the match at FNB Stadium.

“He has played almost every game so we decided to put him on the bench so that when we go to Durban we know he has enough energy.”

Chiefs meet AmaZulu FC at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium in an MTN8 semi finals second leg on Sunday.

Zwane also updated on Itumeleng Khune’s health status after he had to be substituted before the game even started on Wednesday.

“It is unfortunate that when Itu was doing the warm ups he felt a pain in his knee. We thought that after seeing the doctor he would feel better.

“But the doctor came to me and said if we throw him in we would be taking a huge risk because when he was tested he was still feeling the pain.

“So we could not take that risk because we need him for the other games going forward,” said Zwane.

The young mentor felt his team gave the game away again as they failed to keep up the momentum after scoring early.

Chiefs took the lead in the sixth minute but it was Galaxy who were leading at half time after the home side allowed them back in the game.

“Look, I think we started very well today,” said Zwane. “For about 20 minutes we were in control of the game. We scored the goal and again we took our foot off the pedal.

“We thought the game would then be easy because of the way we were moving in between them and connecting going forward. We created a couple of chances that we could have taken.

“But we allowed them space and time on the ball and they regained their confidence and the game became a toe-to-toe,” added Zwane.

“At halftime we made them realise that we are playing for our lives here. We were better and I don’t remember Bruce (Bvuma) making a save.”

On his team’s defensive blunders, Zwane said: “It will alway be the case when you are building a team. There will always be such challenges here and there.”