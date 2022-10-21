Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
3 minute read
21 Oct 2022
10:52 am
Load Shedding

Stage 6 load shedding threat could leave SA with a black Christmas

Stephen Tau

Energy analyst Ted Blom says it is not unusual for five different generating units to break down at the same time.

Eskom load shedding
Picture: iStock
The simultaneous breaking down of Eskom's generating units should not be normalised and should, therefore, not be accepted as the new normal. This is according to energy analyst Chris Yelland, who was reacting to the performance of the national power grid this week. This comes as South Africans continue to bear the brunt of relentless load shedding. ESKOM’S PERFORMANCE OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS: Friday, 14 October Due to lower weekend demand, load shedding was suspended the previous Friday, but was again implemented unexpectedly the following day. Tuesday, 18 October 2022  Eskom announced the continuation of stage 4 and...

