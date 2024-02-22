Daily News update: Budget 2024 pro-consumers | Judges Hlophe and Motata impeached | DA to appeal cadre deployment ruling

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes the Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in his Budget 2024 speech that government “is mindful” of the high cost of living and consumers could heave a sigh of relief to hear that the news was not as bad as they thought it would be and Godongwana did not allocate new bailouts to state-owned enterprises, which according to the minister, have failed to implement their turnaround plans.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and retired Gauteng High Court judge Nkola Motata have become the first judges to be impeached in South Africa since the dawn of democracy and the Democratic Alliance says it intends to appeal a ruling relating the deployment policy of the African National Congress after suffering defeat in court.

News Today: 22 February 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with possible damaging winds and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding in four provinces, and the heatwaves experienced in five different provinces will continue until Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, respectively. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Budget 2024 is pro-consumers as long as you don’t smoke or drink

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in his Budget 2024 speech that government “is mindful” of the high cost of living and consumers could heave a sigh of relief to hear that the news was not as bad as they thought it would be. Grants will also increase slightly.

The so-called sin tax for alcohol will increase sharply between 6.7% and 7.2% to add R800 million in extra revenue. This means that you will pay more for:

Beer, alcoholic fruit drinks and ciders – 14 cents more for 340 ml

Wine – 37 cents more per 750 ml

Fortified wine – 63 cents more

Sparkling wine – R1.19 more

Spirits – R5.53 more.

Image: iStock

Sin tax on tobacco products will increase between 4.7% and 8.2%, but this will not add any additional revenue, probably due to the impact of the sale of illegal cigarettes. This means you will pay more for:

A pack of 20 cigarettes, cigarette tobacco and electronic cigarettes – 97 cents more

Pipe tobacco – 57 cents per 25 g more

Cigars – R9.51 more per 23 g.

CONTINUE: Budget 2024 is pro-consumers as long as you don’t smoke or drink

‘No shred of integrity’ – Judges Hlophe and Motata impeached by Parliament

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and retired Gauteng High Court judge Nkola Motata have become the first judges to be impeached in South Africa since the dawn of democracy.

The previous judge was removed from the bench in 1910.

A general view of MPs at the Cape Town City Hall on 22 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Motata’s removal came during a National Assembly sitting on Wednesday after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) set aside an earlier JSC decision to clear him of gross misconduct.

CONTINUE: ‘No shred of integrity’ – Judges Hlophe and Motata impeached by Parliament

‘Errors in law’ – DA to appeal cadre deployment ruling as ANC slams party’s ‘hypocrisy’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it intends to appeal a ruling relating the deployment policy of the African National Congress (ANC) after suffering defeat in court.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed the DA’s application with costs, thus, ruling in favour of ANC in the litigation.

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

“The SIU will also investigate improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of Home Affairs in relation to the installation of T200 firewalls,” a statement from the SIU read.

CONTINUE: ‘Errors in law’ – DA to appeal cadre deployment ruling as ANC slams party’s ‘hypocrisy’

Budget 2024: No new bailouts for underperforming SOEs

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana did not allocate new bailouts to state-owned enterprises, which according to the minister, have failed to implement their turnaround plans.

This has resulted in deteriorating profitability, an increased need for guarantees in order to borrow and more requests for bailouts.

The entrance to Eskom’s Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, 25 August 2020. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega

“While the financial position of state-owned companies rebounded after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021/2022, the tough economic environment and historically poor operational performance meant that their overall financial position deteriorated in 2022/2023,” said Godongwana.

CONTINUE: Budget 2024: No new bailouts for underperforming SOEs

Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling liquor to children

The controversial owners of the infamous Enyobeni tavern, where 21 children died in June 2022, have been found guilty of selling or supplying liquor to persons under the age of 18.

The married pair, Sikhangela Owen Ndevu, 54, and Vuyokazi, 45, acted in violation of the Liquor Act, East London Regional Court magistrate Kevi von Brett found on Wednesday.

Pupils party before the Enyobeni tragedy. Picture: Twitter/Edited by Narissa Subramoney.

Van Brett found that the state had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt that the couple were responsible for the sale of alcohol to under-aged children, and held them vicariously liable for the crime.

CONTINUE: Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling liquor to children

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Election date confirmed | Govt seeks loan for e-toll debt | M1 highway robbery