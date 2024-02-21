Daily news update: Election date confirmed | Govt seeks loan for e-toll debt | M1 highway robbery

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the election date has been confirmed for 29 May, the Gauteng government will borrow money to pay billions in e-toll debt, and motorists were robbed in traffic on the M1 highway.

We also look at Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) saying it will not be bailing out Eskom with its funds, the government sponsoring the renovation of Nelson Mandela’s old Houghton house that has been abandoned, and a video of singer Shebeshxt slapping a fan causing outrage on social media.

News today: 21 February

Following much anticipation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced the date of the 2024 general elections.

South Africans will head to the polls on 29 May 2024. Picture: iStock

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the Presidency announced that on Wednesday, 29 May, South Africans will go to the polls to cast their votes for the 2024 general national and provincial elections.

Continue reading

‘It’s not that simple’: Gauteng govt seeking loan to pay R12 billion for e-toll scrapping – Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Andrek Panyaza Lesufi says the provincial government will borrow money to pay billions of e-toll debt to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs media at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg, 20 February 2024, on the State of the Province Address. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The scrapping of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) electronic tolling gantries has been stalled over the past year as discussions between the provincial government and National Treasury over a funding impasse prolonged the matter.

Continue reading

M1 highway robbery sparks urgent police action

The SA Police Service (Saps) have urged victims of Tuesday morning’s M1 highway robbery during peak traffic to contact Johannesburg Central Police Station.

Johannesburg motorists faced an ordeal during Tuesday’s rush hour as armed individuals targeted cars on the M1 North near Gold Reef City. Picture: X/@MaidiIsaiah

Tuesday morning started unfortunately for certain Johannesburg motorists who were on the M1 North highway near Gold Reef City during peak morning traffic after five armed individuals targeted drivers.

Continue reading

‘We are not considering bailing out Eskom with your pension funds’ – says GEPF

The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) is reiterating that it will not be bailing out Eskom with funds and that a video circulating on social media that suggests that it will, is actually four years old and false.

GEPF says this video is from 2020 and that they are not considering using civil servants’ pension funds to help bail out Eskom. Image: Screenshot from X/@jvnaidoo1

The video, which depicts Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis relating that GEPF intends to bail out Eskom to the tune of R250 billion, is actually from as far back at early 2020.

Continue reading

Gauteng government to fund renovation of Mandela’s house after family abandons it

The family of struggle icon Nelson Mandela will become beneficiaries of a home makeover courtesy of the Gauteng government.

Nelson Mandela on 27 August 2008. Picture: Neil McCartney

This comes after Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Monday that the province would be meeting with the Mandela family to discuss the renovation of the Johannesburg home of the late statesman.

Continue reading

‘He must be arrested’ – Shebeshxt slammed for slapping a fan

A video of Shebeshxt slapping a fan has sparked outrage on social media.

Shebeshxt has hit another fan. Picture: Twitter/X

In the short clip, the singer can be seen driving off shortly after striking the fan in the face.

Continue reading

DJ Mulo’s wife remembers him on what could have been their wedding day

Ntokozo Molefe, the wife of the late radio personality Cliff Nhlamulo ‘DJ Mulo‘ Hlungwani, is reeling from grief.

The late DJ Mulo and his wife, Ntokozo Molefe. Picture: Instagram/@simplyntk

She recently penned a touching post on Instagram, remembering her late husband on what could have been their wedding day.

Continue reading

Chiefs legend Jabu Mahlangu lashes out at standard of PSL referees

Kaizer Chiefs legend Jabu Mahlangu (formerly Jabu Pule) has criticised the standard of refereeing in the DStv Premiership, following Orlando Pirates’ 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday night.

Jabu Mahlangu has criticised the standard of refereeing in the PSL. Picture: Sydney Mahalangu/Backpagepix

Mahlangu believes the match officials were not able to control the two teams, in a niggly game that saw plenty of scuffles between the two sets of players.

Continue reading

Six players unlucky to miss out on Springboks’ alignment camp

The Springboks’ journey towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup is well underway following the call up of 43 players to an alignment camp next month in Cape Town.

Stormers star Hacjivah Dayimani is one name many have called for to be in the Springboks system. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Rassie Erasmus, who has been re-appointed as the Boks’ head coach, has selected 39 domestic players and four Japan-based players to make up the 43.

Continue reading