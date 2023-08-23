Daily news: Justice for Deokaran, Derek Watts dies, Phala Phala ultimatum, Section 194

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s daily news update: The six men accused of killing Babita Deokaran pleaded guilty to murder and were sentenced yesterday, and Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts has passed away.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly is expected to consider suspended Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment, and the UDM gave SARB bank 7 days to release the Phala Phala report.

Today’s weather update encompasses gale winds, potential fires, and high sunburn risks – full forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way. Here’s your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Deokaran’s murder

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla appeared in the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday before Judge Motsamai Makume.

They pleaded guilty to Babita Deokaran’s murder and were sentenced to between six and 22 years in prison in a plea sentence agreement in terms of section 105A(1) of the criminal procedure act 51 of 1977 before trial.

Deokaran was shot several times outside her complex in the south of Johannesburg in August 2021. Photo: Facebook/Justice For Babita Deokaran

WATCH: Babita Deokaran’s killers plead guilty, make deal with the state

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said authorities must stop at nothing to bring the masterminds behind the murder of Babita Deokaran to book.

Phaahla’s spokesperson Foster Mohale said the minister welcomed the guilty plea and sentencing of the six men, but said the case was far from over.

CONTINUE: ‘Masterminds behind Deokaran’s murder must be brought to book’ – Phaahla

Derek Watts dies

TV icon and Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts has passed away.

Derek Watts. Picture: Hein Kaiser/The Citizen

The 74-year-old renowned journalist and TV presenter reportedly succumbed to cancer this morning, 22 August.

Actor Zola Hashatsi confirmed the news on Twitter, saying an official statement will be shared shortly.

CONTINUE: Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts dies

Section 194 committee adopts final report

The National Assembly is expected to consider suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment following the Section 194 committee’s decision to adopt its final report.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office on 25 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick /Leila Dougan

The committee met on Tuesday to consider and adopt the report on the impeachment inquiry proceedings into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Monday was the deadline for Mkhwebane, who was found guilty on all four charges of misconduct and incompetence, to respond to the committee’s draft report after she was given 10 days to do so.

CONTINUE: Mkhwebane’s removal a step closer as Section 194 committee adopts final report

UDM gives bank 7 days to release Phala Phala report

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has given the SARB seven days to publicise its report clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the 2020 Phala Phala farm scandal.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Releasing the report on Monday, the SARB said the report will not be made available to the public due to “legislative requirements and constraints”.

“The report by the SARB into this matter is a private internal report,” the SARB’s statement reads.

CONTINUE: ‘Is Reserve Bank implying Ramaphosa is a thief?’- UDM gives bank 7 days to release Phala Phala report

Cosas 4 trial postponed

The Cosas 4 trial which finally went to court on Monday, has been postponed to January 2024 to allow the Southern African Litigation Centre (SALC) to file papers to be admitted as amicus curiae.

The Cosas 4 case has been postponed to January 2024. Image: iStock

Zaid Kimmie, the Executive Director of the Foundation for Human Rights, expressed a measured sense of hope regarding the trial’s eventual progression in January.

“While we are very disappointed with the postponement, we are glad that dates have been set for October to decide whether the amicus parties will be allowed to intervene, and the trial will proceed in January.

CONTINUE: Decades-long Cosas 4 trial postponed to January 2024 for additional filing

In other news today:

Yesterday’s Daily News recap

READ: Ramaphosa exonerated, Gauteng ‘under siege’, missing evidence in Meyiwa trial