Weather: From gale force winds to extreme sunburn risk on 23 Aug

South Africa's diverse weather forecast for 23 August encompasses gale winds, potential fires, and high sunburn risks.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) released the latest forecast for Wednesday, 23 August, promising a whirlwind of weather conditions.

From gale winds threatening the coastline to extreme sunburn levels, residents and travellers are advised to stay aware of the latest weather warnings.

Weather warnings 22 Aug

Saws said isolated rain and showers are expected over the south western parts of the country, as well as along the east coast of KZN.

Rainfall probability for 23 August 2023.

Wind and waves

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for challenging navigation conditions on Wednesday between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay due to potent winds.

The coastal regions between Alexander Bay and East London should also brace for disruptions at smaller harbours and ports due to formidable waves.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued in this regard.

Fire danger looms

Perilous fire conditions are anticipated across several local municipalities, including:

Mafube Local Municipalities in the Free State,

Rustenburg Local Municipalities in the North-West,

The Eastern Cape’s interior, stretching to the south-east coast.

Provincial weather forecast

From fire threats to gale-force winds and searing sun, here’s what to expect in your province tomorrow:

Gauteng:

It’s going to be sunny and comfortably warm.

However, the UVB sunburn index is projected to be very high, urging residents to protect their skin.

Mpumalanga:

A sunny day is in store, with temperatures soaring, especially in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Warm temperatures are expected, with northeastern regions gearing up for some scorching heat.

North-West:

Warm to hot conditions await residents.

Free State:

A windy day ahead, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

Varied conditions with fine weather turning partly cloudy. Windy conditions are expected over the southern interior.

Coastal regions will experience light to moderate winds from the north.

Western Cape:

Expect a partly cloudy day with sporadic showers. Gale winds are forecasted, particularly between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay.

The UVB sunburn index is set at moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Coastal areas may experience isolated showers early on, while the rest of the province will have a mix of cool and cold weather.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cool to cold conditions, with potential light rain in the northern wild coast area by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

A warm day with clouds emerging from the east in the afternoon. Evening showers are anticipated in the southeast.

An extreme UVB sunburn index warning is in place.