Daily news update: Budget speech, André de Ruyter leaves Eskom and Mkhwebane inquiry

Government to take on Eskom’s debt of R254 billion

Picture File: A general view of Eskom’s Tutuka Power Station in Standerton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

Government will take over Eskom’s debt of R254 billion to restore the struggling power utility’s financial viability.

This was announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday during his 2023 budget speech in the National Assembly, at Cape Town City Hall.

“This consists of two components. One is R184 billion. This represents Eskom’s full debt settlement requirement in three tranches over the medium term.

Read more here

André de Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) at Eskom, André de Ruyter has resigned with immediate effect. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Eskom’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) André de Ruyter will be leaving the struggling state-owned entity with immediate effect.

The announcement was made by Eskom late on Wednesday night. De Ruyter is the eleventh CEO in 13 years to leave Eskom.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said De Ruyter and Eskom reached a mutual agreement to curtail his notice period to 28 February 2023 during a special board meeting.

Read more here

‘Karma is a bitch’: Text message sees Mkhwebane hearing postponed

File photo of Advocate Dali Mpofu cross examining a witness at the heaarings into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office on 25 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick /Leila Dougan

In a dramatic twist, which on Wednesday led to a witness being unable testify before the parliamentary Committee for Section 194, proceedings into Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, had to be halted for a day.

At the core of the postponement was a threatening text message received by Public Protector South Africa chief investigator Rodney Mataboge, prompting him to inform the committee of his unwillingness to testify.

This led to Section 194 committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi issuing a subpoena to Mataboge to give evidence on Thursday and Friday.

Read more here

Mbalula tells Free State ANC Dukwana is Luthuli House’s preferred candidate for premier

ANC Free State provincial chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has written a letter to ANC Free State provincial secretary Polediso Motsoeneng, informing him that Mxolisi Dukwana is Luthuli House’s preferred candidate for the position of Free State premier.

This follows Premier Sisi Ntombela’s decision to resign from office, after losing the contest for the position of ANC provincial chairperson to Dukwana at the 9th Free State provincial conference in January.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, in Johannesburg, on the outcomes of the ANC’s recently held special national executive committee (NEC) meeting, Mbalula confirmed that Ntombela informed him of her intention to step down.

Read more here

Budget speech: Sin tax on alcohol, cigarettes increase, sugar levy gets reprieve

Photo for illustration: iStock

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana had bad news for South Africans with guilty pleasures announced an increase in some sin taxes in his 2023 budget speech.

Godongwana said taxes on alcohol and cigarettes will increase this year, while the sugar tax remains unchanged.

After a review in 2022 – which included the impact of flooding and social unrest on the sugar industry – the levy will remain unchanged for the next two fiscal years.

Read more here

Continuous load shedding will create water deficit by 2030, CSIR warns

Picture: iStock

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says the escalated levels of load shedding are impacting the country’s water supply.

CSIR senior civil engineer Odwa Badi warned of a water supply deficit by 2030 if South Africa doesn’t act now to stabilise the erratic energy supply.

At least 64% of South Africans have a reliable water supply, meaning 36% of the population is without it.

Read more here

‘Unseen’: Gail Mabalane heads up new Netflix drama

Gail Mabalane as Zenzi in season one of Unseen | Pictures: Supplied/ Netflix © 20223

There has been a complaint that trailers these days give the entire plot of the film away but the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming drama, Unseen, starring Gail Mabalane is different.

According to the streaming giant, the new six-part crime thriller Unseen narrates the story of a nondescript domestic worker who goes in search of her missing husband and comes up against powerful and violent criminals.

Read more here

Khune shares fond Soweto derby memories with Senzo Meyiwa

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng khune Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Image s

Itumeleng Khune and Senzo Meyiwa were friends but when it came to the Soweto derby, their friendship was put aside.

Meyiwa was the goalkeeper and captain at Orlando Pirates. He died under mysterious circumstances in a shooting incident in October 2014.

Khune is still with Kaizer Chiefs where he is the supporters’ favourite keeper and club captain.

Read more here