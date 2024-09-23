Daily news update: ANC and DA negotiations could save Brink | Why Thabo Bester was denied laptop | Rassie on Manie’s missed penalty

In today’s news update, Cilliers Brink could retain Tshwane’s mayoral chain after the ANC and DA started negotiating. A motion of no confidence is taking place on Thursday, but the ANC’s national leaders have reportedly decided to work with the DA at a local level.

Meanwhile, a security cluster source has revealed why Thabo Bester was denied access to a laptop by the court. His request for the laptop is thought to have sparked concerns that he could use it to commit more crimes.

Then, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus didn’t want to put the blame on Manie Libbok for the team’s loss to Argentina, but admitted afterwards that had the replacement flyhalf’s last-gasp penalty succeeded “we’d be sitting here all smiles”.

News Today: 23 September 2024

Tshwane coalition crisis: Will the ANC come to the rescue of Cilliers Brink?

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

While the City of Tshwane is teetering on the brink of political turmoil with its fragile coalition government in tatters, negotiations between the DA and ANC could ensure Cilliers Brink retaining the mayoral chain.

The Tshwane metro council must vote on Thursday on a motion of no confidence, which the ANC has tabled against the beleaguered Brink.

A source from the ANC’s national inner circle confirmed to Rapport that party leaders have agreed to a new unity government for South Africa’s capital, with, among others, the DA.

Thabo Bester: Could this have been the real reason for laptop request?

Thabo Bester during a previous appearance in court on 5 June. Picture: Gallo Images

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester lost his bid this week to access a laptop “for his upcoming trial”.

His request sparked concerns that he would use it to swindle unsuspecting victims.

A security cluster source expressed relief that Bester was denied access to electronics.

The N3 Toll Route from Escourt to Harrismith turned into a traffic nightmare with motorists stranded in the heavy snow. Picture: X/ @ISephara

Following the heavy snowfall blanketing the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and trapping scores of motorists in the icy snow since Friday evening, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) announced that Van Reenen’s Pass has been re-opened to clear traffic.

The unseasonal snowfall has led to the closure of several roads along the N3 Toll Route from Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands to Harrismith in the Free State.

The N3TC confirmed that one lane had also been opened to allow emergency services to get to those in need of assistance.

Rassie laments Manie’s missed penalty: ‘Not the fairy tale ending’

Manie Libbok in action for the Springboks against Argentina on Saturday. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

While Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus didn’t want to put the blame on Manie Libbok for the team’s 29-28 Rugby Championship defeat to Argentina in Santiago on Saturday, he admitted afterwards that had the replacement flyhalf’s last-gasp penalty succeeded “we’d be sitting here all smiles”.

Libbok, who replaced Handre Pollard at the start of the second half, enjoyed a decent outing, but missed the vital penalty kick at the end which saw the Pumas snatch a one-point win and keep the competition alive.

With one round to be played, with the Boks and Argentina meeting in Mbombela this coming Saturday, the world champions have 19 log points, to Argentina’s 14.

Namibian woman arrested at OR Tambo airport after swallowing dozens of bags of drugs

Some of the bullets of drugs that were swallowed by a Namibian woman who was arrested at OR Tambo Airport. Picture: Supplied/Saps

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday after dozens of small bags of drugs were found in her stomach.

The Namibian woman was caught after getting off a flight from Sau Paolo, Brazil.

By Sunday evening, Mathe said the suspect had released more than 60 bullets of drugs, which is suspected to be cocaine.

Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank, order 45-day closure

An image grab from footage distributed by Al-Jazeera TV on 22 September 2024 shows an Israeli soldier speaking with Walid Al-Omari, bureau chief of Al Jazeera in Jerusalem and Ramallah, upon entering Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah, in the West Bank to issue a 45-day closure order on 21 September. Picture: AL JAZEERA / AFP

Global news channel Al Jazeera said armed and masked Israeli forces raided its office in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Sunday and issued a 45-day closure order.

It was the latest salvo in a long-running feud between the Arab broadcaster and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government which has worsened during the war in Gaza.

The Israeli military has repeatedly accused journalists from Al Jazeera of links to Hamas or its ally Islamic Jihad.

‘Head down, follow through,’ says Hendrikse about Currie Cup final winning kick

Sharks player Jordan Hendrikse kicks a penalty against the Lions in the Currie Cup final in Joburg on Saturday. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Perhaps you could say it was written in the stars, when former Lions player Jordan Hendrikse lined up the Currie Cup winning kick from 59 metres out, and powerfully booted it over despite the crescendo of boos raining down from the stands.

It sealed a stupendous win for the Sharks, one they probably thought they had in the bag when Hendrikse slotted his first penalty in the 68th minute to move them into a 13-7 lead.

But the Lions fought back, through a converted try to loose forward Sibabalo Qoma, which put them 14-13 up with five minutes remaining.

Riveiro praises ‘bunch of winners’ Pirates after Jwaneng victory

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the CAF Champions League 2024/25 football match against Jwaneng Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is delighted to have achieved one of his targets and that is to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

The Buccaneers were dumped out of the competition by Jwaneng Galaxy in the second preliminary round last season, but this time it was Pirates who had the last laugh against the same opponents as they knocked the Botswana champions out of the tournament with a 3-0 aggregate score.

A 2-0 win away in Botswana last week was followed by a 1-0 victory at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

