Daily news update: Snow in KZN claims one life | Duduzane Zuma joining MK party? | Illegal bridge destroyed at Zim border

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, one person died on Saturday after being stranded in a taxi that was stuck in the snow on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, rumours that Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, will get a leadership role in the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party have surfaced.

Then, police destroyed a makeshift bridge near the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe that is believed to have been used to smuggle people and goods.

News Today: 22 September 2024

Snow on N3 leads to one person dying of hypothermia

Sanral has urged motorists to avoid roads affected by snow. Picture: X/Sanral

The snow that led to people being stranded on the N3 highway has resulted in one person dying.

Midlands EMS on Saturday said the person died after being exposed to severe cold overnight while stuck in a taxi.

The deceased died after collapsing at the Merrivale shopping centre. The taxi had stopped there for refreshments after being stranded in the snow overnight.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the individual had collapsed and was in a critical state of hypothermia, requiring urgent medical care,” said KZN Midlands EMS.

CONTINUE READING: Snow on N3 leads to one person dying of hypothermia

Duduzane Zuma joining MK in leadership role ‘just speculation’…or not?

Duduzane Zuma and his father, Jacob Zuma. Picture: X

Rumours that former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane is being primed for a leadership role in his father’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, have surfaced in the media this week.

This after Duduzane was spotted at the memorial service of six MK party members who died in a taxi crash on their way to join in the birthday festivities of Zuma’s first wife, Sizakele MaKhumalo.

However, the MK party said it’s “pure speculation” that Duduzane will feature in the fledging party which has seen the likes of former EFF MP Floyd Shivambu join its ranks in August this year.

CONTINUE READING: Duduzane Zuma joining MK in leadership role ‘just speculation’…or not?

Police destroy illegal bridge on Zimbabwe border (VIDEOS)

Picture: Supplied/Saps

Police have destroyed a bridge near the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe that is believed to have been used to smuggle people and goods.

The illegal bridge over the Limpopo River was less than a kilometre east of the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the man-made bridge was found by border policing members while on patrol this week.

CONTINUE READING: Police destroy illegal bridge on Zimbabwe border

‘Unbelievable’ say Sharks, as Lions left heart-broken after Currie Cup final

Joy for the Sharks and pain for the Lions after Saturday’s Currie Cup final. Picture: Gallo Images

Joy for the Sharks and utter heartbreak and pain for the Lions.

These were the two contrasting emotions among the players and fans after Saturday’s Currie Cup final at Ellis Park which ended in a 16-14 win for the men from Durban.

With time up on the clock and the Lions 14-13 in front, it looked like they had done enough to win their 12th title. They set up a lineout deep in Sharks territory, won the ball, started a maul and just as the referee was about to blow his whistle to end the game, the ball popped out on the Sharks side.

They carried it up-field, won a penalty and up stepped former Lions player Jordan Hendrikse to nail the kick from about 60m out.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Unbelievable’ say Sharks, as Lions left heart-broken after Currie Cup final

StarSat vows to continue broadcasting despite Icasa ordering it to shut down

Picture: iStock

Satellite television operator StarSat said it will continue broadcasting despite the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) on Friday saying it had ordered it to “wind up its operations”.

“Despite the current challenges, StarSat will remain operational, and is committed to providing uninterrupted service to its users and business partners,” it said.

This comes after Icasa on Friday announced that it had decided that the owner of the pay TV service provider, On Digital Media (ODM), should stop broadcasting by 18 September 2024.

CONTINUE READING: StarSat vows to continue broadcasting despite Icasa ordering it to shut down

‘I am also just hustling’: R5 to pass at makeshift Jukulyn ‘kasi tollgate’

Jukulyn ‘tollgate’ entrpreneur Bra Dannie. Picture: Kasi Economy/ X

A makeshift tollgate in Jukulyn informal settlement, Soshanguve, in Pretoria, has become a contentious issue, with residents divided over the legality and fairness of the R5 fee imposed by its operator, known as Bra Dannie.

Using a garden rake and rope, Bra Dannie has created a makeshift boom, attaching it to his carport, which serves as a control point. His contraption even has a stop sign.

Residents claim the tollgate operates only during specific hours.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I am also just hustling’: R5 to pass at makeshift Jukulyn ‘kasi tollgate’