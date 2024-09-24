Daily news update: Body of missing US student found | Khumalo loses MK bank account | Woman hangs herself at hospital

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the body of an American student who went missing while hiking in Table Mountain National Park has been found, axed uMkhonto weSizwe party founder Jabulani Khumalo lost his attempt in court to retain control of the party’s bank account, and a woman was found hanging in a bathroom at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

Also, a land commission director is in court for allegedly diverting money to his family and Jozi FM radio presenter Penny Ntuli is recovering after being stranded during a severe snowstorm.

See today’s weather forecast.

News today: 24 September

‘Just tragic’: Body of missing US star student Brook Cheuvront found on Devil’s Peak

The body of 20-year-old Brook Cheuvront, who went hiking in the Table Mountain National Park on Saturday morning, has been found by search and rescue teams on Devil’s Peak, in Cape Town.

Brook Cheuvront went missing around noon on Saturday, 21 September. Picture: Facebook

The accomplished University of North Carolina (UNC) student – who has been described as “very bright and kind” – was reported missing at around noon on Saturday.

Continue reading

Axed MK party founder Khumalo loses control of bank account

The axed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party founder, Jabulani Khumalo, has been dealt another legal blow after he lost his attempt in court to retain control of the party’s bank account.

Expelled uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party founder and leader Jabulani Khumalo. Photo: X/@IamMzilikazi

In April, Khumalo and Lebohang Moepeng were expelled from the party, and over the past months, Khumalo has made numerous attempts to challenge his expulsion and reclaim leadership.

Continue reading

Health dept promises to do better after woman hangs herself at George Mukhari Hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health said it is deeply saddened and will work towards preventing similar incidents in the future after a woman hanged herself in a bathroom at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

A woman hangedherself at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa on Monday. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu)

The department’s spokesperson Khutso Rabothata confirmed to the citizen the 36-year-old woman had been admitted for a medical matter, and not a mental health one.

Continue reading

NPA vs justice department: Govt slams City Press, labels article ‘fake news’

The justice department and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have together slammed media reports, and a City Press article in particular, as creating a “false impression” of a hostile working environment between them.

Loyalists claim the scandal facing Justice Minister Thembi Simelane is only emerging now because of a dispute between the justice department and the NPA. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The article, published on Sunday, said anonymous insiders claimed the scandal behind VBS-linked Justice Minister Thembi Simelane only surfaced recently despite her loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions being taken in 2016, due to a dispute between the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the NPA.

Continue reading

Money allegedly sent to daughter and helper: Land commission director in court for fraud

A director at the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights is set to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly diverting funds from the institution.

Picture: iStock

The accused official and her accomplices were reportedly arrested on Saturday by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) after allegedly being connected to financial irregularities within the commission.

Continue reading

Well wishes pour in for Penny Ntuli after KZN snowstorm ordeal

Jozi FM radio presenter Penny Ntuli is reportedly recovering after being stranded during a severe snowstorm in the Drakensberg region over the weekend.

Jozi FM presenter, Penny Ntuli. Picture: Instagram/@pennyntuli

The popular radio personality was among several motorists trapped on the N3 highway when extreme weather conditions struck.

Continue reading

Inside Miss SA Mia le Roux’s homecoming ceremony[PICS]

Reigning Miss SA, Mia le Roux, received a warm welcome over the weekend as she returned to her hometown for the first time since her crowning.

Mia le Roux’s homecoming. Picture: Supplied

The 24-year-old beauty queen, who made history as the first differently-abled titleholder, was honoured with a spectacular street parade.

Continue reading

‘Gutted’ Lions coach says players must take accountability ahead of URC start

The Lions players have to take accountability for their Currie Cup loss against the Sharks over the weekend, shake it off and start preparing for the start of their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign this coming weekend.

Lions loose forward Sibabalo Qoma thought his try had one his team the Currie Cup, only to be left distraught after the full time hooter as the Sharks snatched the win. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

It was heartbreaking stuff for the Lions after they were on course to win the Currie Cup, only for a mistake after the fulltime hooter to allow the Sharks to earn a penalty and kick it over for the win.

Continue reading

Walter ‘disappointed’ by result but pleased with experience gained by Proteas

Head coach Rob Walter has defended his decision to take an under-strength Proteas limited overs squad on tour to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Proteas coach Rob Walter and spin bowler Nqaba Peter during a training session. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

With an eye on building the squad’s depth ahead of next year’s Champions Trophy tournament and the 2027 World Cup on home soil, Walter selected a second-string 16-man group for the ODI series against Afghanistan last week, resting some senior players and giving rookies opportunities.

Continue reading

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: ANC and DA negotiations could save Brink | Why Thabo Bester was denied laptop | Rassie on Manie’s missed penalty