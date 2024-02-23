Daily news update: Malema offers support for impeached judge | Zimbabwean Exemption Permits | Mbalula slams Zuma
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStockThe CitizenCheryl Kahla
In today’s news, EFF leader Julius Malema hopes to help impeached judge John Hlophe, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has again ruled against Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi in the ZEP case, and ANC secretary Fikile Mbabula hit back at Jacob Zuma for leaving the ANC for the MK Party.
We also look at Fleurhof parents complaining to the Human Rights Commission about their children being rejected from a nearby school, the wife of a murdered cop being sentenced to life, Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago opening up about another miscarriage and our form URC rugby XV.
News today: 23 February
Malema tells Hlophe: ‘We should meet soon and plot the way forward’
The impeachment of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has divided the opinion of South Africans, with some slamming the vote, while others celebrate his exit.
Hlophe was impeached on Wednesday after 305 MPs voted in favour and 27 against following a debate riddled with accusations of racism in the judiciary.
SCA delivers blow to Home Affairs in ZEP appeal
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has delivered a blow to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi in the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) case.
Last Friday, the SCA dismissed, with costs, Motsoaledi’s application for leave to appeal against a high court ruling, which declared his decision to terminate the ZEP programme unlawful.
‘He took the spear and stabbed himself with it’: Mbalula on Zuma and MK party
African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has taken another swipe at former president Jacob Zuma for leaving the governing party.
Mbalula on Wednesday attended an ANC rally in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), ahead of the party’s manifesto launch, which will be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend.
Fleurhof parents take Gauteng Education Department to Human Rights Commission
Several parents of Fleurhof pupils who are still without a school weeks into the new school term have written a complaint with the Human Rights Commission (HRC).
At least seven pupils have not been admitted to a school because the nearest school to them Florida High School is full. The parents had been offered a school which was out of their community but they declined the offer because of safety concerns and issues regarding the distance to the school.
Wife of murdered Limpopo cop sentenced to life
The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court sentenced Tubake Sister Maesela (44) and her partner, Mmamoraba Jacob Mashiba (41) for the murder of Maesela’s husband, Mogokolodi Cleopass Digama (53) which occurred in March 2021.
Digama was a warrant officer attached to the Apel Police Station in Limpopo.
‘Dear Feb, you’ve hurt me’ − Lerato Kganyago opens up about another miscarriage
Media darling Lerato Kganyago has bravely disclosed her struggle with yet another miscarriage.
The Metro FM presenter said she miscarried a few days before Valentine’s Day.
SABC rubbishes reports that Thuso Motaung has been fired
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has denied claims that Lesedi FM presenter Thuso Motaung was fired.
This after News24 reported on Wednesday, that the veteran radio presenter was let go with immediate effect.
Ramovic reveals f**k-laden phone call from Rulani Mokwena
TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic has claimed Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena called him and said ‘who the fuck are you to come to my fucking country and talk to me like this,’ as the war-of-words continues between the two top flight mentors.
Ramovic was talking at a PSL press conference on Thursday ahead of his side’s Nedbank Cup last 32 clash with Golden Arrows on Friday.
Best of the URC: We pick SA players form team
The 2023/24 season of the United Rugby Championship recently reached the halfway point with the Bulls (third) and Stormers (sixth) very much in the mix to make the playoffs, while the Lions (11th) seem to have an outside chance, but it is all over for the Sharks (16th) this season.
It has been another action-packed competition, with plenty of talking points and several players standing out, many of them winning call-ups to coach Rassie Erasmus’ first Springbok alignment camp of the year, in March in Cape Town, ahead of the new international season.