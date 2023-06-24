Daily news update: Scopa visits RAF offices, Mantashe on illegal mining, Currie Cup final 

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

‘There’s boxes everywhere’: Scopa unhappy after MPs visit ‘horror story’ at RAF offices

Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa in Parliament on 26 April 2023. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach/Gallo Images)

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has painted a horror picture to describe the dire state of the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Members of Scopa wrapped up the Gauteng leg of their oversight visits to RAF’s offices in Pretoria on Friday.

The RAF, which is funded by a portion of the fuel levy, has hogged headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent times including failure and delays in the payment of claims. The state-owned enterprise compensates any person who has suffered injury arising from road accidents.

Piles of boxes were seen at the RAF’s operations centre as MPs did their walkabout in the absence of the agency’s board and management on Friday.

Mantashe accuses Lesotho of economic sabotage after deaths of 31 suspected illegal miners

Picture File: Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has accused the Lesotho government of “economic sabotage” following the deaths of 31 suspected illegal miners at a closed mine in Welkom, in the Free State.

Mantashe said on Friday that the Lesotho government was effectively condoning illegal mining in South Africa by its citizens by turning a blind eye to the problem.

He called on Lesotho to work with the South African government in addressing the issue of illegal miners who cross into SA and trade in illicit precious metals.

Lesotho asks SA government to help retrieve bodies of suspected illegal miners

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy says it received information that other illegal miners had retrieved three of the bodies and brought them to the surface. Picture: iStock

Lesotho Prime Minister’s spokesperson Thapelo Mabote says the country has requested the South African government for help in retrieving the bodies of suspected illegal miners trapped in a Free State mine.

At least 31 suspected illegal miners, believed to be Lesotho nationals, died in a ventilation shaft at Virginia mine in Welkom, Free State, on Thursday.

According to the department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE), the mine ventilation shaft was last operational in the 1990s.

Justice department secures preservation order to freeze stolen millions, suspends officials

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services obtained a preservation order over stolen funds and suspended implicated officials. Photo: iStock

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has obtained a preservation order to freeze millions of rand stolen from its Guardian’s Fund.

The Citizen reported this week about four staffers who were implicated in the R17 million fraud that took place in April.

The department said the officials, based in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, have been suspended.

Six more arrested in R37m Mhlathuze Water Board fraud, corruption case

The charges against the accused emanate from the ongoing investigation into the R37 million fraud and corruption case at Mhlathuze Water Board. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested six more suspects in connection with a R37 million fraud and corruption case at the troubled Mhlathuze Water Board.

The suspects were arrested in an early morning operation on Friday by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit.

The charges against the suspects include fraud, money laundering, corruption, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and defeating the ends of justice. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into a R37 million tender that was unlawfully awarded to a law firm by the Mhlathuze Water Board.

The latest arrests bring the number of suspects in the case to 14.

Zozibini Tunzi to host ‘Crown Chasers’ – the very first Miss SA TV show

Picture: Supplied

The Miss South Africa organisation announced on Friday morning that the former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa title holder, Zozibini Tunzi, will be the host of the very first Miss South Africa television show, Crown Chasers.

While Zozi is no stranger to having television cameras focussed on her, as she made her big screen debut in last year’s The Woman King, the beauty queen is spreading her wings to include television host to her long list of accomplishments.

Zozi says Crown Chasers will give South Africans a full picture behind the process of choosing a Miss South Africa.

Currie Cup final will define our season, says Cheetahs’ Hawies Fourie

Cheetahs captain Victor Sekekete is hoping to lead his team to the Currie Cup title when they play the Pumas in the final at the Free State Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Cheetahs are desperate to go all the way and win their first Currie Cup title since 2019 when they face the Pumas in the final at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 4pm).

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie admitted that if they weren’t able to lift the trophy that it would be a disappointing season, despite their efforts in reaching the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup and getting to the Currie Cup final.

Last year it was the Pumas that ended the Cheetahs‘ run in the competition, beating them in the semi-final on the way to their inaugural title, so it is set to be a thrilling matchup between the two teams once again.

