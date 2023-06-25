Daily news update: Mutiny in Russia, WC ANC conference, Cheetahs storm to Currie Cup victory

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

Members of Wagner group sit atop of a tank in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. President Vladimir Putin on said an armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a “stab in the back” and that the group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had betrayed Russia, as he vowed to punish the dissidents. Picture: AFP

The chief of the mercenary group Wagner said in a surprise announcement on Saturday that his troops were turning back to avoid spilling blood.

“We are turning our columns around and going back to field camps,” Yevgeny Prigozhin announced after vowing to march on Moscow to topple the military leadership.

He said he understood the importance of the moment and did not want to “spill Russian blood.”

Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin said the armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a “stab in the back” and that Prigozhin had betrayed Russia, as he vowed to punish the dissidents.

Putin spoke to his nation after a night of uncertainty that saw Wagner fighters cross into Russia from occupied Ukraine, with Prigozhin vowing they were “ready to die” to unseat Moscow’s army leadership.

Ramaphosa to announce decision on Putin at ‘right time’ – Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce government’s decision on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Facebook

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says President Cyril Ramaphosa will “at the right time” announce government’s decision on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has an international warrant of arrest hanging on his head.

Ramaphosa appointed Deputy President Paul Mashatile to lead a task team looking into options for South Africa ahead of Putin’s touchdown in the country to attend the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in August.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant has put the state between a rock and a hard place as it also threatens trade ties with the US, which wants the Russian president to be arrested when he lands in the country.

Arrests made in clampdown on Durban’s ‘construction mafia’

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala has vowed to take action against the so-called construction mafia. Photo Gallo Images

The KwaZulu-Natal organised crime investigations are pursuing 682 extortion-related cases while 702 people have been arrested for similar offences, according to Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala.

All these cases, according to Zikalala, are against people who are alleged to be blockading and disrupting work on construction sites around Durban.

Zikalala revealed this during his visit to KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, where he arrived to conduct an inspection on projects that have been blocked and delayed due to the “hijackings” and “disruptions”.

’50 randjies vir jou’: Noot vir Noot coming back to SABC 2

Emo Adams will be returning as the host for season 47. Picture: Instagram @ emo_adams

Afrikaans musical quiz show Noot vir Noot is the longest continually running game show in South Africa and Africa.

The show was first broadcast in 1991 with Johan Stemmet as the host. Most South Africans immediately think about the phrase ’50 randjies vir jou’ whenever Noot vir Noot comes up in conversation.

It was one of Stemmet’s ‘known trademarks’ if you will, until he retired in on 27 January 2019.

Cheetahs reign supreme in Currie Cup final

The Cheetahs and Pumas in action during the Currie Cup final on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

The Cheetahs beat the Pumas 25-17 in the 2023 Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein on Saturday afternoon.

The Cheetahs won their seventh title in the process after scoring three tries to the Pumas’ one.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie made one injury-forced change, in the front row, where Mox Mxoli replaced the concussed Schalk Ferreira, who got injured in last week’s semi-final win against the Bulls.

Ruan Pienaar was at flyhalf, with Rewan Kruger at scrumhalf.

