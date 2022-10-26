Daily news update: Joburg murders case, DA wins court case and Mkhize on Digital Vibes scandal

Citizen Reporter

The man accused of killing one of the six women believed to be sex workers claims he has been forced to confess to his alleged crime.

Identified as Sifiso Mkhwanazi during his third court appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, he told the court this occurred when his father and one of the investigating officers visited him at the Johannesburg police station.

This is where Mkhwanazi was held for the identification parade, where he said attempts were made to coerce him.

His lawyer Khanyiswa Mkhabe told Magistrate Betty Khumalo that Mkhwanazi wanted the court to rule that his father should not visit him until the case had been concluded.

Ousted Johannesburg Mayor.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has won its court case challenging the removal of Mpho Phalatse as the executive mayor of Johannesburg.

Phalatse has been declared to be the executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The DA lost control of the City after Phalatse was voted out of power last month in council through a motion of no confidence brought by minority parties and backed by the ANC.

ANC Joburg regional chair Dada Morero was voted in unopposed as the metro’s executive mayor.

The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday delivered its judgment on the DA’s urgent application to reinstate Phalatse in office.

The high court heard arguments in the case last week, with the ANC and Joburg council Speaker Colleen Makhubele opposing the DA’s application.

Zweli Mkhize.

ANC presidential candidate and former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who resigned amid the Digital Vibes scandal, says he has learnt lessons from the irregular tender.

Speaking during an interview with television channel Newsroom Afrika, Mkhize admitted that he was concerned that his family members had been found to have benefitted from the proceeds of the tender, which the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) claims was irregularly awarded to individuals linked to Mkhize by the Department of Health.

While Mkhize maintained that his family members were not part of the tender, he said the fact that the tender was awarded during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when, as health minister, he was criss-crossing the country, made it difficult for him to monitor things closely.

SANDF confirms SA Army College building in Tshwane damaged by fire

Picture: SANDF/Twitter

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that a fire broke out at the SA Army College Centre for Conflict Simulation building in Thaba Tshwane in Pretoria on Tuesday.

According to SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

“The fire was brought under control by the Tshwane Fire Brigade in conjunction with the SA Air Force Brigade. The extent of the damage and the costs thereto will be assessed by the Fire Brigade Chief during an already launched investigation into the causes of the fire, including establishing the events that led to the fire,” said Mahapa.

Picture: Instagram

South African actress Nokuthula Thahane, also known as Natasha Thahane, sparked wedding bells speculation amongst netizens following a traditional attire post on Instagram.

This after Natasha Thahane shared a picture of her in an orange dress with a pattern top piece, and subsequently shared a video on her Instagram story of her aunts ululating.

Though the actress only captioned the post “Saturday”, it did not stop netizens from speculating that the Blood and Water actress might have tied the knot over the weekend. Some commented under the post with congratulatory messages.

This led to fans insinuating Natasha might have “tied the knot” with ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Thembinkosi Lorch, who currently plays for Orlando Pirates, even though the two are reported to have broken up.

Safa president Danny Jordaan attended the Fifa Women’s World Cup draw in Auckland, New Zealand last Saturday. (Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix)

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan believes Banyana Banyana have a very good chance of qualifying for the next round of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Banyana were drawn in Group G together with Sweden, Italy and Argentina in their group.

“When you look at the World Cup, it has the 32 best teams in the world and every group is tough. But looking at our group, I think we stand a chance and we have to prepare well now. We don’t have a world champion in our group, so we do stand a chance but it won’t be easy,” said Jordaan.