Weather: Heatwave in Northern Cape and Western Cape until Sunday, damaging waves and winds

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 3 October 2024.

The weather service has warned of heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures in the Northern Cape and Western Cape until Sunday and damaging waves and winds. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 3 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of damaging wind and waves expected between Hout Bay and Hermanus until late morning, resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea. Damaging interior winds are also expected over the extreme western parts of the Northern Cape province, resulting in localised damage to settlements.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the western parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the Richersveld Municipality of the Northern Cape from Wednesday but over the Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg Municipalities and the Matzikama Municipality of the Western Cape from Thursday until Saturday.

ALSO READ: Warmer weather for Gauteng as heatwave hits other provinces

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 3 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool to warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/ad1He39TWE — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy skies in the east with a chance of drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/Yd3w7uvNJw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the south-west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with a chance of drizzle patches along the escarpment.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/cpbK4INOdr — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2024

North-West province:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cool to warm conditions but partly cloudy in the extreme east at first.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/SWvkv1bdnh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2024

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool to warm weather is expected, but hot in places along the coast.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/sTPs7vsi9k — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions, but hot to very hot over the north western parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/Y7EFoBwuTy — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will start with morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in the north and along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, the day will be fine and cool but partly cloudy in the extreme east.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/ZiaKGWfGqd — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold in places in the west. Isolated light showers and rain are expected.