Daily news update: Waluś stabbed in prison, Willem Kruger buried and Mkhwebane’s latest application

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that Chris Hani’s assassin Janusz Waluś has been stabbed. It is understood the attack happened on Monday.

Correctional Services Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed what he called “an unfortunate stabbing incident”.

“A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage, but what can be stated at this point is that inmate Waluś is stable and DCS healthcare officials are providing the necessary care.

“Stabbing and other forms of disturbances are offences not warranted in a correctional environment and this case will be investigated,” said Nxumalo

Family of Willem Kruger, who went missing and was later found in the Vaal River, are holding a memorial service on 29 November 2022. Photo: Facebook

The memorial service for Willem Kruger, who went missing and was later found along with his bakkie in the Vaal River last week, will be held on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old’s disappearance initially baffled friends and family. He disappeared from Henbase Lodge in Mpumalanga on 13 November while at a friend’s bachelor party, Middelburg Observer reported.

ALSO READ: PICS: Missing Willem Kruger’s bakkie found in Vaal River

Sakkie Louwrens from Bosveld Crime Investigations (Bosveld Misdaad Ondersoeke) told Netwerk24 a section of paving at the lodge that appeared stepped in, as well as tyre tracks matching the breadth of Kruger’s bakkie’s, were found near a low-lying bridge which serves as one of the accommodation facilty’s entrances.

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a media briefing in Pretoria on 8 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The application for the evidence leaders in the Section 194 Inquiry on suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to be removed has been rejected.

The committee met on Tuesday to deliberate on the removal application against advocates Nazreen Bawa and Ncumisa Mayosi.

On Monday, Mkhwebane’s first witness was expected to testify, but her legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu, made oral arguments about the removal application before the committee.

Photo: The Citizen/Jacques Nelles

Lieutenant General Siphesihle Nkosi has been appointed as the new deputy head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), widely known as the Hawks crime fighting unit.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by DPCI head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya and his management team.

They were briefing the media on the milestones achieved since the previous quarter (2nd Quarter 2022/2023).

Picture: ROBYN BECK / AFP

Seven months ago, Will Smith had the whole world gasping in disbelief when he walked onto the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped the living daylights out of comedian Chris Rock, who joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

Even though Smith apologised for his behaviour and resigned from the Academy, he was still banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

ALSO SEE: Will Smith banned from Oscars ceremonies for 10 years

The King Richard actor has only now really opened up about the slap that almost pivoted his career off course.

In one of the first interviews since the slap incident at the Academy Awards, Smith told Fox Entertainment All Stars’ Jake Hamilton that is has been a difficult last few months.

England manager Gareth Southgates speaking ahead of England v Wales. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI.

Gareth Southgate wants a complete World Cup performance as England look to progress to the knockout phase as group winners and end neighbours Wales’ Qatar stay in the process.

ALSO READ: US, Iran face off in winner-takes-all World Cup showdown

Having enjoyed their best ever start to a major tournament by thrashing Iran 6-2 last Monday, the side played out a frustrating 0-0 stalemate with the United States four days later.

England are assured of progress to the last 16 should they avoid a four-goal defeat to Wales, whose hopes hang by a thread after drawing with the US and losing to Iran in heart-breaking fashion.