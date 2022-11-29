WATCH LIVE: Willem Kruger’s memorial service

Citizen Reporter

The memorial service for Willem Kruger, who went missing and was later found along with his bakkie in the Vaal River last week, will be held on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old’s disappearance initially baffled friends and family. He disappeared from Henbase Lodge in Mpumalanga on 13 November while at a friend’s bachelor party, Middelburg Observer reported.

Sakkie Louwrens from Bosveld Crime Investigations (Bosveld Misdaad Ondersoeke) told Netwerk24 a section of paving at the lodge that appeared stepped in, as well as tyre tracks matching the breadth of Kruger’s bakkie’s, were found near a low-lying bridge which serves as one of the accommodation facilty’s entrances.

Search efforts involved drones, boats, helicopters, checking CCTV footage, farmers combing the area, and enlisting the help of private investigator Mike Bolhuis and his team.

A reward for R200 000 was also put out for information on his whereabouts.

Kruger was the son of well-known farmer Tian Kruger.

But nine days since he first went missing, police divers discovered his white Toyota Hilux Dakar, and his body, in the Vaal River.

His memorial service will be held on a farm in Doornpan, outside Marble Hall, Middelburg Observer reports.

To tune in to the service, click here, or watch below.