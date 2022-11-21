Farmers along the Vaal on the lookout for missing Willem Kruger

Citizen Reporter

Every possible lead is being followed in the hopes of finding missing Willem Kruger, who disappeared en route to Groblersdal in Mpumalanga more than one week ago.

Phil Vermeulen, a specialist investigator belonging to PI Mike Bolhuis told Middelburg Observer he and his team were in contact with all farmers along the Vaal River to be on the lookout for Kruger’s white Toyota Hilux Dakar.

Low-lying bridge

“All security cameras on all routes are also being checked regularly,” Vermeulen said.

ALSO READ: Family at a loss after Mpumalanga man ‘disappears’

Kruger, the son of well-known farmer in the region, Tiaan Kruger, went missing on 13 November from Henbase Lodge, where he attended a friend’s bachelor party.

Reports indicate he left the lodge, located in Morgenzon, in the early hours of the morning.

This despite reports he would have slept over at the lodge on that same night.

It was also reported that CCTV cameras at the lodge showed Kruger driving in, but never departing.

This past weekend, it was speculated that he may have landed in the Vaal River after crossing a low-lying bridge, which serves as one of the lodge’s entrances.

The low-lying bridge at Henbase Lodge. Photo: Middelburg Observer

One of the coordinators of Kruger’s search, Marilé Nieuwoudt, told Middelburg Observer last week those who attended the bachelor party crossed the bridge.

“At night, it can look as though you should continue straight, but there is a sharp left turn,” she explained.

When Willem disappeared, it was raining, which could have made it difficult to make out the bridge.

Kruger also reportedly tried to call one of his friends attending the party around 1am on the morning he disappeared. The calls went unanswered, as the friend’s phone was reportedly on silent.

The next morning, the group discovered he had disappeared.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Family distraught after kidnapped businessman Ranga Gova missing for a week

Search continues

There was initially a R50 000 reward for information on his whereabouts, which was quickly increased to R200 000.

Since his disappearance, tips from across the country, from the Cape to the Lowveld, have streamed in that his bakkie was spotted, but so far, nothing has checked out.

Helicopters, boats and drones are being used to comb the Vaal River area, in a bid to determine whether Kruger’s bakkie may have landed in the water.

Sakkie Louwrens from Bosveld Crime Investigations (Bosveld Misdaad Ondersoeke) told Netwerk24 that all indications point to Kruger’s bakkie landing in the Vaal River.

Louwrens told the publication there was a section of paving at the lodge that appears to be stepped in.

Photo: Facebook

Tyre tracks matching the breadth Kruger’s bakkie were also found next to the paving.

Compiled, edited and translated from Afrikaans by Nica Richards.

These articles first appeared on Caxton publication Middelburg Observer’s website. Read the original articles here, here and here.