PICS: Missing Willem Kruger’s bakkie found in Vaal River

Citizen Reporter

A bakkie owned by Willem Kruger, who went missing in Mpumalanga more than a week ago, has been found in the Vaal River.

This was confirmed to Middelburg Observer by private investigator Mike Bolhuis, who said the vehicle was found by police divers around 10:45am.

Willem Kruger’s bakkie. Photo: Supplied to Middelburg Observer

Body found

While Bolhuis also told the publication that Kruger was found in the river, police told Netwerk24 the body found by divers was yet to be identified.

Police divers retrieving Willem Kruger’s bakkie. Photo: Supplied to Middelburg Observer

The bakkie was found near a low-lying bridge at the Henbase Lodge where Kruger was staying at the time of his disappearance.

The low-lying bridge at Henbase Lodge. Photo: Middelburg Observer

“At this stage, we are asking that the privacy of the family be respected. From my team’s side, we send our condolences to Willem’s family.”

Photo: Supplied to Middelburg Observer

9 days missing

Kruger, the son of well-known farmer in the region, Tiaan Kruger, went missing on 13 November from Henbase Lodge, where he attended a friend’s bachelor party.

Reports indicate he left the lodge, located in Morgenzon, in the early hours of that Saturday morning.

This past weekend, it was speculated that he may have landed in the Vaal River after crossing a low-lying bridge, which serves as one of the lodge’s entrances.

One of the coordinators of Kruger’s search, Marilé Nieuwoudt, told Middelburg Observer last week those who attended the bachelor party crossed the bridge.

When Willem disappeared, it was raining, which could have made it difficult to make out the bridge.

There was initially a R50 000 reward for information on his whereabouts, which was quickly increased to R200 000.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Edited and compiled by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication Middelburg Observer’s website, by Daleen Naudé. Read the original article here.