Williams is Bafana’s hero! Bafana v Cape Verde player ratings

Ronwen Williams is a runaway Man of the Match!

Ronwen Williams celebrates after making the fourth save that got Bafana into the AFCON semifinals. Picture: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Ronwen Williams was the man of the hour as Bafana Bafana reached the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Here, Phakaaathi brings you our player ratings from a dramatic quarterfinal.

Ronwen Williams 9.5/10

A clear Man-of-the-Match. Williams made a brilliant save at the end of normal time from Gilson Tavares, and followed that up with an extraordinary four saves in the penalty shoot out, to take his team into the last four. The Bafana captain is a true leader!

Aubrey Modiba 7

Modiba was resolute in defence, doing well enough against right winger Ryan Mendes that the Cape Verde captain was taken off in the second half. Going forward, he was less effective, but one superb cross did nearly result in a goal for Evidence Makgopa in extra time. Missed his penalty but it didn’t matter.

Teboho Mokoena 7

Mokoena was again a force of nature in midfield, though he couldn’t really take charge of the game like he did against Morocco. He did have a couple of efforts at goal from long range, and remains Bafana’s best set-piece specialist.

Evidence Makgopa 6

Makgopa battled gamely against a strong Cape Verde defence and probably thought he had scored at the start of extra time when his header was superbly saved by Vozinha. A tireless worker, Makgopa has become a key member of Hugo Broos’ side.

Percy Tau 5

Percy Tau hasn’t really got going at this Africa Cup of Nations, showing bravery in taking the penalty against Namibia, but otherwise not really showing enough for one of Bafana’s most experienced attackers. Again here he was not really in the game.

Themba Zwane 6

Themba Zwane did his best to apply his mercurial talents to this game, but it didn’t really work out. Zwane missed a decent early chance but a few passes went astray as Bafana were pushed back by Cape Verde. He continued to fight, however, and played the full 90 minutes before being taken off.

Sphephelo Sithole 6

Sithole does a lot of unseen ‘dirty’ work in the midfield and kept going in the face of some relentless Cape Verde attacking.

Mothobi Mvala 8

Mvala has been a colossus at the back for Bafana Bafana in this tournament, and was superb again against Cape Verde, putting his body on the line time and time again.

Grant Kekana 8

Kekana has been brilliant since coming into the side against Namibia, proving a fantastic partner to Mvala. Not a single goal has been scored against Bafana at this AFCON. since Kekana took his place in the side

Khuliso Mudau 7

Mudau was given a tough time by Cape Verde winger Garry Rodrigues, but generally applied himself well. Like Modiba, his forward forays were limited, though he did shoot over in first half stoppage time.

Thapelo Morena 5

This wasn’t Morena’s best game for Bafana. He failed to have much of an impact going forward, and was substituted for Thapelo Maseko in the 63rd minute.

Substitutes

Thapelo Maseko 6

Came on for Morena and provided an attacking outlet, winning at least one dangerous free kick, before his hamstring went, almost certainly ruling the young attacker out for the rest of the tournament.

Jayden Adams 6

Came on for Percy Tau in the 85th minute. Did well enough to add some energy to Bafana’s attack in extra time.

Mihlaii Myambela 6

Came on for Themba Zwane in the 89th minute. Some nice touches, but little to suggest he is an answer to Bafana’s goalscoring problems.

Zakhele Lepasa

Came on for Evidence Makgopa in the 103rd minute. Blasted his penalty in the shootout way over the bar, but not on long enough to be rated.

Nyiko Mobbie

Came on for Khuliso Mudau in the 103rd minute. Not on long enough to be rated.

Terrence Mashego

Replaced Thapelo Maseko in the 114th minute. Not on long enough to be rated.