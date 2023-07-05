Daily News update: VIP protection assault, Meyiwa justice denied, water outage

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: Everything you need to know about the VIP protection assault.

Meanwhile, legal expert Llewelyn Curlewis said longer the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues, the less chances there are for his family to get an outcome.

And of course, Joburg residents face another 44-hour water outage.

VIP Protection assault

Paul Mashatile’s officers involved

The office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile confirmed the VIP officers caught on camera assaulting a motorist on the N1 highway belong to his protection unit.

The heavily armed police officers were captured on video viciously assaulting the three occupants of a VW Polo.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Ipid investigating VIP protection assault

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed it is investigating a case of assault against members of the VIP Protection Security Services in the SA Police Services (Saps).

Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said they have received the complaint.

Blue light assault vctims are military personnel

Ipid has revealed that the victims of a seemingly unwarranted yet brutal assault by Mashatile’s VIP Protection Unit, are military police trainees.

“Ipid Investigators have already been in contact with the family members of the victims so that they could be assisted in laying charges. Engagements are underway to also get the employers of the victims to assist with the investigations.”

South Africans are still reeling in shock after a video of the assault of three men by a VIP protection unit on the N1 in Fourways, Johannesburg, over the weekend, went viral. Images: Twitter

‘VIP protection unit threats to motorists’ – AA

The Automobile Associations (AA) has warned the vicious assault on three drivers on the N1 highway by members of the Saps VIP Protection Unit again raises concerns over the threat the unit poses to motorists in the country.

AA CEO Willem Groenewald said the incident is “outrageous and deplorable.”

Meyiwa: ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’

The longer the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues, the less chances there are for his family to get an outcome.

Suspended Gauteng High Court Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela. Picture: Jacques Nelles

This is the view of legal expert Llewelyn Curlewis.

In recent days, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, who has been presiding over the Meyiwa murder trial, to allow the Judicial Conduct Tribunal to investigate suspected misconduct regarding alleged excessive delays by judges in handing down a significant number of judgments.

Joburg water outage

The 44-hour water outage in Johannesburg, which was initially scheduled to take place from 20 June, will now take place next week.

The planned water shutdown which will affect a large part of Johannesburg was postponed until next week. Picture: iStock

This is according to the latest update provided by Johannesburg Water.

The municipal entity said the postponement of the shutdown was to provide a brief respite for residents in areas which have been subjected to water supply challenges.

