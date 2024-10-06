Daily news update: JSC interviews continue without Hlophe | Deportations | Two-pot advice

In news today, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg delivered its judgment on the MK party’s urgent application to halt Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews next week.

Home Affairs has revealed figures around the deportation, and Tshwane’s wait for a new mayor could soon be over.

The Competition Commission is concerned that food prices are still high, despite production costs often dropping, and warned a popular food item may soon increase.

Fund managers have also shared what people are using their two-pot retirement withdrawals for.

News Today: 6 October 2024

JSC interviews to continue without Hlophe after MK party’s case dismissed

Former judge John Hlophe will remain barred from attending the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews after the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party lost its legal battle.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg delivered its judgment on the MK party’s urgent application, just one day after hearing arguments from all parties involved.

Former Western Cape judge president and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party parliamentary leader, John Hlophe. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Judge Stuart Wilson dismissed the application on Saturday.

Over 35 000 fraudulent applications, 10 800 sent home: Most of those deported in 2022/23 came from this country

As officials and law enforcement continue to fight the scourge of fake and fraudulent documentation, the Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that nearly 7 400 Zimbabweans were deported in the 2022/23 financial year.

This was revealed in a recent parliamentary response from the department to ActionSA MP Lerato Ngobeni.

Image: iStock

Ngobeni had drawn attention to the department’s report of 36 647 fraudulent applications during the period.

Will the City of Tshwane elect a new mayor next week?

The City of Tshwane could have a new executive mayor next week if all goes according to plan amid tensions between political parties.

Tshwane speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has called a council sitting to elect a replacement for Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Cilliers Brink.

A general view at the City of Tshwane council meeting on 24 November 2021, in Pretoria. Photo: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

This follows a notice issued to councillors on Friday.

Food prices remain too high, here’s what could go up further

There are several positive signs of easing food cost pressure throughout the economy, including the relaxation of load shedding, the strengthening of the Rand against the US dollar and decreasing fuel prices.

Picture: iStock

These factors were regularly cited as some of the leading cost drivers that kept food prices higher for longer. If these factors continue to ease, their effect on food prices should also subside, resulting in lower prices.

‘I’m an activist, not a politician’ says Zuluboy as he returns to stage

Despite campaigning for uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party in the recent elections, artist Mxolisi ‘Zuluboy’ Majozi said he isn’t a politician but an activist.

“I have a democratic right to participate in the future of this country whether it is through social media, my art or my activism,” Zuluboy told The Citizen.

Zuluboy spoke to The Citizen ahead of his ‘Mayibuye Unplugged with Zuluboy and Friends’ show at Untitled Basement Johannesburg on Sunday. Picture: Zuluboy Zulu /Facebook

“No. I’m no longer active. But looking forward to the 2026 campaigns,” he added.

Two-pot retirement system: rather set up a separate emergency fund

Just more than a month after the two-pot retirement system was implemented, fund managers have started sharing what people said they wanted to use the money for: from paying off debt to home improvements instead of using an emergency fund.

Image: iStock

The two-pot retirement system aims to combat immediate as well as long-term hardship by allowing limited access to retirement funds, while enforcing preservation to improve retirement outcomes and ensure that people have enough money to retire on, says Tebogo Marite, communications specialist at Allan Gray.

Yesterday’s News recap

