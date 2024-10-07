Daily news update: ANC and FF Plus to team up? | Lusikisiki arrests | Water outages

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In news today, police have made a breakthrough in the murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, with three suspects who may be linked with the massacre appearing in court today.

Thousands of Joburg residents in over 1 200 areas may have woken to little or no water this morning after meters were shut down on Sunday evening. We list the suburbs affected.

The battle for Tshwane continues, with the ANC reportedly in talks with the FF Plus.

And we look at life insurance premiums at a time when the cost of living is soaring.

News Today: 7 October 2024

ANC turn to FF Plus in Tshwane mayor vote

Ahead of next Wednesday’s vote to elect a new mayor in the City of Tshwane, the African National Congress (ANC) is reportedly seeking the backing of the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus).

The Tshwane council is expected to elect Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Cilliers Brink’s successor following his recent removal from the mayoral office.

A general view of the City of Tshwane council chambers. Picture: Gallo Images / Deaan Viver

Brink was voted out through a motion of no confidence last Thursday after serving as the mayor of Tshwane since March 2023.

Lusikisiki Massacre: Net closing in on suspect as police arrest three

Three suspects who may be linked with the murders of 18 people in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, will appear in court on Monday, with a fourth arrest imminent.

This was confirmed by police minister Senzo Mchunu on Sunday, as a memorial service for the 18 was held.

One of the crime scenes of the Lusikisiki mass shootings. Picture: X/@RoykeyNo

Mchunu did not reveal the charges the three would face and said police believe they may have information on the mass shooting.

Joburg water crisis: Taps could run dry in these 1 200 areas on Monday

It will be a miserable and dry start to the week for thousands of Joburg residents after Johannesburg Water announced a shutdown in several areas from Sunday evening.

The utility said water meters in the Sandton System would be closed from 8 pm “to ensure equal water supply distribution to struggling systems and areas within the Johannesburg Water network”.

Image used for illustration.Picture: iStock

They will be reopened at 4 am on Monday but will take several hours for the water system to recover fully and for water to run from taps as normal.

The Boks have set the standard and the Proteas must rise to it

South African sports fans want nothing but the best. As a nation, our standards are very high.

And while this has always been the case, it is now even more so following the tremendous success of the Springbok rugby team in recent years, as well as the likes of MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis and swimmer Tatjana Smith

Laura Wolvaardt in action for the Proteas women’s team during their opening match of the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai on Friday. Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

The Bok setup in particular has become a blueprint for the rest of SA’s elite teams, with the national squad having raised the bar as high as it can be lifted.

How to afford escalating life insurance premiums

Affordability is key to most people’s thought process when buying life insurance. However, while it is important to have premiums that you can afford today, it is also essential that your premiums remain sustainable in the future to ensure you can keep your cover.

Clyde Parsons, chief innovation officer at BrightRock, says premium funding patterns play an important role here.

Image: iStock

“Premium patterns are how your life insurance premiums increase each year to fund your cover to the date you choose for it to end. While in the past, clients did not have many options when it came to selecting a percentage by which their cover would increase yearly, this is changing.”

