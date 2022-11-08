Daily news update: Phala Phala farm saga, ANC leadership race and Carl Niehaus cries abuse

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The Section 89 panel tasked to determine whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer on Phala Phala will officially start its work.

The Presidency confirmed on Monday morning, that Ramaphosa met the deadline to respond to all the submissions made by some MPs.

He was given 10 days from 28 October until Sunday, 6 November, to respond to all the questions and submitted information.

ALSO READ: Motlanthe warns Ramaphosa’s refusal to explain Phala Phala ‘damaging presidency’

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) tabled a draft motion calling for Ramaphosa’s removal from office in the terms of the National Assembly’s rules after details on Phala Phala came into the public in June.

Section 89 of the Constitution provides for the National Assembly to remove a president of the republic from office on the grounds of either, serious violation of the Constitution or the law, serious misconduct or an inability to perform the functions of office, while Rule 129A-Q of the National Assembly Rules governs the process of the removal of the president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize are the leading contenders for the ANC presidency. Pictures: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta and Nigel Sibanda

Monday is officially the deadline for ANC branches to conclude their nominations ahead of the governing party’s 55th national elective conference next month.

ANC elective conference

While several candidates are hoping to be nominated and elected for the highly contested presidency of the ANC, incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize appear to be the leading candidates vying for the top position.

The other candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring for the presidency include Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

ALSO READ: ANC candidates now required to submit financial records

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is the leading candidate to replace David Mabuza as the ANC’s deputy president.

Carl Niehaus cries abuse, lashes out at Maughan and her lawyers

Picture: Neil McCartney

Suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus has gone into another rant, even quoting the Pope with a 13-page vitriolic response and crying abuse.

This to a cease-and-desist letter from Karyn Maughan after his “kick this dog” tweet about the journalist.

Niehaus came under fire for the “kick this dog” tweet and tried to explain away the post in a WhatsApp message to The Citizen.

The Jacob Zuma loyalist said he responded by referencing “the well-known centuries-old English saying, “Kick the dog until the owner comes out”.

ALSO READ: Carl Niehaus tries to explain away ‘kick this dog’ tweet aimed at Karyn Maughan

Carl Niehaus has also mischievously deleted the “kick this dog” tweet possibly hoping that the criticism he got would ago away.

Picture: iStock

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Sunday revealed that the province recorded 11 malaria deaths and 1 103 infections between January and September 2022.

Sunday, 6 November 2022, marked Southern African Development Community (SADC) Malaria Day. It aims to create awareness about malaria and encourage the community to participate in malaria control programmes.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said she was concerned by the malaria infections in Gauteng and urged people to get tested early and treated to avoid deaths.

“It remains worrying that from January to September 2022, Gauteng recorded 1 103 cases with 11 deaths. Most of the malaria cases recorded in the province are people that travelled from Mozambique followed by Malawi, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

Picture: Instagram

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and the Mpisane’s have taken “soft life” to another unreachable dimension after the family jetted off to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, simply to have lunch and blow off some steam.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, MaMkhize shared a video showing her and her family, including close friends, leaving the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to make their way to the UAE for lunch.

The entourage included MaMkhize’s son and daughter, Andile Mpisane and Sbahle Mpisane, alongside Andile’s wife Tamia, Hamilton Ngubo and Nozipho Ngubo.

Blom unsure of Chiefs future as contract issue remains unresolved

Njabulo Blom is said to be unsure about his future with Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom is said to be unsure of his future at the team and that is affecting him emotionally.

ALSO READ:We must build on derby win, says Chiefs defender Dove

A source close to the player said Blom is no longer the chirpy guy he used to be when visiting his family and friends in Dobsonville, Soweto.

On a recent visit, one of his friends noticed how subdued he was and when he asked about it, Blom did not say much except that he didn’t want to talk about football.

“When he is here he usually raves about how he is getting game-time and we joke about his performances but this time he was not interested.

“He was fine when he got here but as soon as we started talking football, he changed and you could see that something was bothering him.