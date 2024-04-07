ANC tells Boy Mamabolo to prove he has matric certificate – report

Party claims Mamabolo has never submitted documents despite many requests for him to do so.

The ANC is fighting back against MP Boy Mamabolo after he took the party to court.

Mamabolo approached the courts after being left off the ANC’s candidates list ahead of the elections this year. Now the party is telling him to prove he has the qualifications he needs to be on the list.

Court battle between ANC and Mamabolo

It accuses him of not providing a matric certificate, nor the legal qualifications he claims he has, despite many requests for him to do so since November last year.

City Press reports that the ANC might also take disciplinary action against him.

ALSO READ: Difficult for Mamabolo to prove he was deliberately left off ANC parliamentary list

A source in the ANC told the publication that the party is aggrieved that Mamabolo took the legal route before exhausting internal party processes.

“There was a window period for aggrieved members to appeal their case within the party, which he did not do, till two weeks ago when the list was submitted. He then decided to go to court, which is against the party rules,” the source said.

Mamabolo’s qualifications questioned

The ANC’s court papers state that the MP never submitted documents to prove he has a matric certificate. He also never provided proof that he holds a law diploma from the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Mamabolo’s CV claims he has these qualifications.

In his replying affidavit, the ANC provincial list committee chairperson in Limpopo, Kgoshi Thobejane, questioned how Mamabolo could claim to be a legal adviser if the MP had only listed five courses that he completed – criminal law and Law of Procedure Act, communication and business law, civil law, family law and labour law.

“No one can have a post-matric qualification without first passing matric. By the time I signed this answering affidavit, the applicant had not yet submitted his matric certificate,” added Thobejane.

ALSO READ: ANC members without qualifications must ‘improve themselves’ – Mbalula

In response, Mamabolo said the accusations he didn’t have the necessary qualifications are “rubbish”.

Mamabolo claims list was manipulated

Mamabolo took his party to court after claiming the list was manipulated due to factionalism.

He claimed he was warned that he should “align myself with a particular faction within the ANC to ensure that my name remains on the candidate list”.

He also said his removal from the list would “negatively affect” his minor children.

ALSO READ: ANC’s Boy Mamabolo: ‘There is nothing wrong with kissing my comrades’