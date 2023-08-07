Hawks detective gunned down in suspected hit near Hammanskraal

By Faizel Patel

The Hawks have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the murder of one of its senior detectives.

It is understood Lieutenant-Colonel Frans Mathipa was the lead investigator in the abduction of alleged Isis leader Abdella Abadiga from the Mall of Africa in December — allegedly by SA military special forces.

It is suspected Mathipa was killed in a hit on Sunday night.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said Mathipa, who is attached to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Gauteng, was on duty conducting an investigation when he was shot and killed while driving on the N1 highway near the Hammanskraal toll plaza.

“He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and lost control of the vehicle which rolled and landed on the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A case of murder has been opened at Hammanskraaal police station which will be investigated by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team,” Mbambo said.

Manhunt

Hawks’ head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya has directed a team to investigate the murder of Mathipa in a bid to apprehend those responsible for the murder.

He passed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mathipa.

“Lt-Col Mathipa was a devoted investigator who specialised on the crimes against the state cases. Those who attack police officers are a threat to the country and we are confident that the investigation team will do diligent work in apprehending those responsible,” said Lebeya.

Mamelodi shootout

On 8 June, a member of the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section (Toms) was killed in a shootout with a group of suspects in Mamelodi during a sting operation.

Three suspects were also killed during the shootout.

Mbambo said the tactical officers were reportedly monitoring a house in Mamelodi where it was purported that high-calibre rifles were being kept.

“As they approached the address, the suspects took shots at the members and a shootout ensued. Three suspects were fatally shot and one Toms member was fatally wounded. Several firearms were seized,” Mbambo said.

