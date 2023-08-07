Daily news update: Load shedding culprit, Lady R report, De Ruyter goes to Yale

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: Electricity minister Ramokgopa said government buildings were keeping the lights on at vacant offices at night, and De Ruyter is off to Yale University.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Lady R was packing fire power… but ‘weapons were inbound’.

Weather-wise, an “extreme ultraviolet radiation warning” was issued for Gauteng for today, and Eskom changed the load shedding schedule again.

Government biggest load shedding culprit

On Sunday, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa updated the public on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan (EAP).

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefing the media on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: GCIS

The EAP was introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2022, highlighting the work that must be done by both Eskom and government to ensure load shedding is reduced.

Ramokgopa said government is taking action to address the immediate crisis as well as finding long-term solutions to eliminate load shedding altogether.

Lady R packed fire power

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the final investigation report of the Lady R on Friday afternoon for his consideration.

Russia’s Lady R docked at the Simon’s Town Naval Base on 9 December 2022. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Limewrite

Despite the controversial decision that the report would be “for the president’s eyes only” due to “sensitive aspects of national security and classified information” it would contain, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa would decide whether to make certain parts public.

An independent three-member panel, led by retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo, was tasked on 9 May by Ramaphosa to investigate allegations that South Africa sent weapons to Russia via the Russian cargo vessel that docked at the Simon’s Town Naval Base on 9 December 2022.

Thuli Madonsela’s UN appointment

Stellenbosch University’s director of the Centre for Social Justice at the Faculty of Law, Professor Thuli Madonsela, said her appointment to the United Nations (UN) Scientific Advisory Board is an opportunity to infuse ubuntu ethics into science and technology.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela during an interview on 4 October 2018 in Stellenbosch. Picture: Gallo Images / Esa Alexander

Madonsela was appointed by UN Secretary General António Guterres, to serve on his newly formed board which consists of seven eminent scientists to advise on emerging scientific issues.

The former public protector said she was humbled by her appointment.

CT Taxi strike latest

Talks between the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the Western Cape Government (WCG) failed to resolve the taxi strike was suspended on Sunday evening.

A depot in Delft was petrol-bombed on Saturday night, damaging or destroying seven vehicles during the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town. Photo: Twitter @Est19661

This means that the crippling strike will continue until 9 August as planned.

Over the weekend, a spate of attacks believed to be linked to the violent taxi strike in Cape Town have taken place.

De Ruyter lands American job

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and his family’s “secret location living” will be something of the bleak past when he joins the private Ivy League research university Yale in New Haven, Connecticut as senior guest lecturer at the end of August.

Former Eskom CEO has landed himself a job at Yale University in the United States. Photo: Gallo Images/ Rapport /Deon Raath

In February 2023, De Ruyter was released from his duties “with immediate effect” at Eskom, less than 24 hours after his bombshell eNCA interview aired.

In his candid interview with journalist Anika Larsen, he made shocking claims of rampant corruption at the embattled pow

