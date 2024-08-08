Daily news update: Indications Adetshina’s mother committed fraud | Panga pastor behind bars | Wayde out of Olympics

In today’s news, Home Affairs said it has found evidence that Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina’s mother may have committed fraud as it investigates her citizenship, Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng appeared in court on Wednesday and a Gauteng Traffic Police officer is being investigated after an altercation between him and EMPD officers was filmed.

Also, a psychiatric report found the man convicted of killing sex workers is ‘not out of touch with reality’, and former 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk crashed out of the Olympics when he finished eighth in his race.

News today: 8 August

Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother

The Department of Home Affairs said it has found prima facie indications of fraud committed by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother after it launched an investigation into her citizenship.

Adetshina is a contestant in the upcoming Miss South Africa event.

Pastor Mboro to remain behind bars as family member speaks about conflict

Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng and his co-accused will remain in custody behind bars until their next appearance next week.

Mboro, his son Vincent Revival Motsoeneng, and his bodyguard Clement Baloyi appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Gauteng Traffic officer facing criminal charges after argument with EMPD [VIDEO]

A Gauteng Traffic Police officer is facing criminal charges after being captured on video during a heated argument with Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers.

It is understood the EMPD officers had stopped a vehicle with a foreign number plate for inspection. The female motorist reached out to a Gauteng Traffic officer to assist.

Sex worker killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi found ‘not to be out of touch with reality’

A psychiatric report has found that Sifiso Mkhwanazi, the man convicted of murdering six sex workers in Johannesburg, does not show any signs of mental illness.

Mkhwanazi’s pre-sentencing proceedings got underway in the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, on Wednesday.

‘Wrong person before court’ – Defence says ‘new facts’ warrants bail for Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer

The lawyer representing the 21-year-old man accused of murdering Johannesburg school teacher Kirsten Kluyts has argued for his client to be granted bail.

The suspect returned to the dock in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for his third attempt to be released on bail.

As tributes continued to pour in for renowned actress Connie Chuime from different corners, poet Lebo Mashile used the time as an opportunity to cast the spotlight on the debate around xenophobia.

“Who would dare question her identity, her contribution, or her right to represent us with her beautiful body of work?” Mashile tweeted on Wednesday morning, followed by “EndXenophobia” and “End Afrophobia” hashtags.

Local Hot Wheels racers driven to be legendary

With Women’s Day around the corner, two female racing legends, with one being from Eldorado Park, are pushing the limits to inspire others to get into the sport.

Being legendary means inspiring others, breaking boundaries, leaving a lasting impact, demonstrating resilience and exemplifying excellence, which are all traits that Paige Lindenberg and Stacey-lee May poses.

Great start for Ashleigh Buhai, but Wayde van Niekerk crashes out in Paris

Ashleigh Buhai led the charge on Wednesday, as South African athletes kept their hopes alive in multiple sports, on day 12 of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Buhai, a former British Open champion, got off to a great start in the women’s golf tournament, firing a 68 in the first round to settle in second place on four-under par. She was three shots behind leader Celine Boutier of France.

Kriel or Am, Boks’ De Allende ‘privileged’ to partner world’s best No 13

Springbok inside centre Damian de Allende says he is privileged to play alongside the world’s best outside centre, whether the person picked to start is Jesse Kriel or Lukhanyo Am.

De Allende, who wears the Bok No 12 jersey, was talking ahead of this Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies in Brisbane.

