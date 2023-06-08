Daily news update: Tembisa Hospital baby deaths, Mkhwebane inquiry and Gupta brothers’ extradition

By Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Zuma’s bid to prosecute Downer and Maughan dismissed

Picture File: State prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and legal journalist Karyn Maughan appearing before the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Photo: Gallo Images

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has dismissed the private prosecution initiated by former President Jacob Zuma against arms deal prosecutor Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

Zuma has been ordered to pay the costs incurred in the legal proceedings.

The high court on Wednesday delivered judgment in applications brought by Downer and Maughan to set aside Zuma’s private prosecution.

Read more: Zuma’s bid to prosecute Downer and Maughan dismissed

Mkhwebane to take witness stand despite ‘dark cloud’ hanging over Section 194 Inquiry chair

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Section 194 Inquiry will resume on Friday for suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to testify on matters related to Bosasa and South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Mkhwebane could not take the witness stand on Wednesday following the revelation that her newly-appointed attorney, Hope Majatladi Chaane, had been hospitalised and as a result, Advocate Dali Mpofu and his two counsel could not be briefed.

READ MORE: Mkhwebane to take witness stand despite ‘dark cloud’ hanging over Section 194 Inquiry chair

SA, UAE task team set up to discuss new bid to extradite Guptas

Atul Gupta briefs the media outside the Randburg Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg on 27 September 2010. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

A technical joint task team will meet on 15 June to go through the extradition request for the Guptas afresh and the additional mutual legal assistance from South Africa.

This was announced by the justice and correctional services ministry on Wednesday, following a meeting Minister Ronald Lamola and UAE counterpart Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

According to spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, the objective of the meeting was to enhance the partnership in mutual legal assistance and extradition matters between the two countries for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Read more: SA, UAE task team set up to discuss new bid to extradite Guptas

Tembisa Hospital records increase in baby deaths despite lower number of deliveries

Picture: Neil McCartney

Despite a lower number of deliveries, baby deaths have increased in the last three years at the Tembisa Hospital.

This was revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply to DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom at the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

According to Nkomo-Ralehoko, Tembisa Hospital recorded 280 deaths in 2022, up from 271 deaths in 2021, and 237 deaths in 2020.

Read more: Tembisa Hospital records increase in baby deaths despite lower number of deliveries

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s illness leads to state of the city debate being adjourned

Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda ahead of giving the State of the City Address in the Johannesburg City Council Chambers in Braamfontein, 6 June 2023. . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Johannesburg state of the city (Soca) debate has been adjourned after Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda took ill.

Gwamanda had to receive medical attention after leaving the council meeting.

READ MORE: Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s illness leads to state of the city debate being adjourned

SA Army needs R700 million for new uniform rollout

File image for illustration: Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP

The South African Army is seeking an extra budget allocation of around R700 million to implement its new uniform for its personnel.

The SA Army has introduced a new uniform, which includes boots and new camouflage, after some of its members complained about the comfort and durability of the uniform during their operations.

This was revealed by the SA Army’s Major General Sean Stratford on Wednesday, during a presentation to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans.

Read more: SA Army needs R700 million for new uniform rollout

WATCH: Patrick Ndlovu laid to rest

Patrick Ndlovu. Picture: YouTube/Dignifind

Veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu was laid to rest on Wednesday at Mohlakeng, Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.

His memorial service was held on Tuesday at the John Kani Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.

READ MORE: WATCH: Patrick Ndlovu laid to rest

Pirates have not suspended or sacked Lorch – yet

Thembinkosi Lorch Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Orlando Pirates said on Wednesday that they are not taking any further action against Thembinkosi Lorch, until they have studied the details of his guilty verdict for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday found Lorch guilty of assaulting his then girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala on September 6, 2020. Sentencing will take place on July 28.

READ MORE: Pirates have not suspended or sacked Lorch – yet