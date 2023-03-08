Ross Roche

A fantastic innings from Aiden Markram came to a very disappointing end when he fell for 96 in the second Test between the Proteas and the West Indies at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

Markram, who struck scores of 115 and 47 in the first Test at Centurion, was again on top form in the first innings of the second Test as he notched up 10th Test half century, and was looking odds on to reach his seventh Test century, only for a rush of blood to the head to end his innings.

With just four needed for the milestone, Markram inexplicably stepped across his stumps and tried to sweep a ball from spinner Gudakesh Motie down to fine leg, only to toe the ball in the air allowing first slip Jermaine Blackwood to run around to the leg side and take a juggling catch to remove the in-form opener.

Markram’s wicket left the Proteas still in a strong position on 192/2, halfway through the days second session and they will be eager to capitalise on the position over the rest of the day.

Earlier in the match Markram shared in a 76-run opening partnership with the attacking Dean Elgar (42), as they got off to a good start, followed by a 116-run second wicket stand with Tony de Zorzi (47no) who will want to bring up his own milestones today.