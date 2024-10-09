Daily news update: ANC still in talks over Tshwane | Deadly school shooting | Lesufi accused of covering up corruption

News today includes the African National Congress (ANC) is still negotiating with all political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), in an effort to establish a governing coalition in the City of Tshwane.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng education community is reeling from the tragic death of a deputy principal from Rivoni Secondary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

Furthermore, a whistleblower has made damning allegations against Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, accusing him of being an "alleged central figure" in a massive cover-up of rampant corruption, money laundering and fraud.

News Today: 9 October 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga and extreme fire danger in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. – full weather forecast here.

‘We don’t have names for the mayor’: Mbalula says ANC still in talks with parties over City of Tshwane

The African National Congress (ANC) is still negotiating with all political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), in an effort to establish a governing coalition in the City of Tshwane.

This comes ahead of today’s Tshwane council meeting, where a new executive mayor is set to be elected following the removal of DA councillor Cilliers Brink.

ANC secretary-general, Comrade Fikile Mbalula during the media briefing on 20 July 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

Brink, who served as mayor for 18 months, was ousted in a motion of no confidence backed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA.

‘I don’t know the answer,’ responds judge to Malema’s question about land

The second day of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews kicked off on Tuesday, with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema grilling Judge Susannah Cowen on land questions.

The JSC interviewed three candidates for the position of Deputy Judge President in the Land Court.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the Judicial Service Commission interviews. Picture: EFF/X

Cowen has been Acting Deputy Judge President of the Land Court since 22 May and was the first candidate to take the hot seat.

Chiloane ‘heartbroken’ after deadly shooting of deputy principal, 42 pupils injured in Gauteng

The Gauteng education community is reeling from the tragic death of a deputy principal from Rivoni Secondary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday, at Chris Hani Mall, in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. Picture: X/ Matome Chiloane

According to the department, the educator was attending a meeting related to a case involving a colleague.

Eastern Cape extortion: Caller demands ‘R50k from school fees’ over alleged ‘affair’

One of the school-related extortion cases under investigation in the Eastern Cape involves allegations of an affair between a principal and their deputy.

The South African Police Service (Saps) made this disclosure during a presentation to the Select Committee on Education in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

Picture: iStock

Saps officials, along with representatives from the Department of Education, briefed Members of Parliament (MPs) on the safety measures implemented in schools and provided an update on the extortion incidents affecting Eastern Cape schools.

Panyaza Lesufi accused of covering up alleged corruption involving hundreds of millions

A whistleblower has made damning allegations against Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, accusing him of being an “alleged central figure” in a massive cover-up of rampant corruption, money laundering and fraud.

AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, which represents the whistleblower, said the alleged corruption has cost the provincial government hundreds of millions of rands that was allocated to the Gauteng Department of Social Development (DSD) to support needy non-governmental organisations.

Gauteng Premier Panyana Lesufi. Picture: Screengrab/ X @GautengProvince

The unit said it has seen several forensic reports on the allocation of funds to non-profit organisations for the implementation of the foodbank, school uniform, and dignity pack programmes.

