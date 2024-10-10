Daily news update: Tshwane’s new mayor | RIP Pastor Ray McCauley | Lusikisiki massacre suspect

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya has been elected as the new mayor of the City of Tshwane.

Meanwhile, Rhema Bible Church founder and church leader Pastor Ray McCauley has died.

Furthermore, the suspect arrested in connection with the mass shooting of 18 people in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, was out on parole for murder, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has revealed.

News Today: 10 October 2024

The weather service has warned of a heatwave in most provinces and fire danger warnings, with extreme temperatures expected until Monday. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Nasiphi Moya elected mayor of Tshwane

ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya has been elected as the new mayor of the City of Tshwane.

Moya received the support of her own party, as well as the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and a number of smaller parties in the council.

New Tshwane’s mayor, ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya. Picture: X/@joy_zelda

She received 122 votes, to 86 for the DA’s Cilliers Brink.

CONTINUE READING: Nasiphi Moya elected mayor of Tshwane

Court denies Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s R10 million payout demand

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been denied the R10-million gratuity payment which has been the subject of a fierce legal battle between her and her former office.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria handed down judgement on Wednesday.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s comments caused a stir. Picture: Moeletsi Mabe/Getty Imags

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP turned to the court to compel the Office of the Public Protector to pay the R10 million gratuity she claims she is entitled to.

CONTINUE READING: Court denies Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s R10 million payout demand

Rhema Bible Church founder Pastor Ray McCauley dies at 75

Rhema Bible Church founder and church leader Pastor Ray McCauley has died.

McCauley passed away on Tuesday evening surrounded by his family and loved ones, his son Joshua McCauley said.

Pastor Ray McCauley was 75-years-old. Picture: Supplied

He was 75 years old.

CONTINUE READING: Rhema Bible Church founder Pastor Ray McCauley dies at 75

Proteas women steamroll Scotland at T20 World Cup

South Africa took another step towards the semifinals on Wednesday, coasting to a comfortable 80-run victory over minnows Scotland at the T20 Women’s World Cup in the UAE.

Picking up their second win of the tournament, the Proteas climbed to top spot in their group.

The Proteas women celebrate a wicket against Scotland at the T20 World Cup. Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

Set a target of 167 runs to win in Dubai, Scotland’s line-up crumbled as they were bowled out for 86 runs, with only Ailsa Lister (12) and Katherin Fraser (14) reaching double figures.

CONTINUE READING: Proteas women steamroll Scotland at T20 World Cup

Lusikisiki shooting suspect was out on parole despite murder conviction

The suspect arrested in connection with the mass shooting of 18 people in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, was out on parole for murder, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has revealed.

On Wednesday, Siphosoxolo Myekethe made his first appearance in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court following his arrest.

One of the houses in the Ngobozana Settlement where 18 people were killed in a mass shooting by unknown gunmen on in Lusikisiki. Picture: Gallo Images / Lulama Zenzile

Myekethe was apprehended at his home in Mthimde, located in the Mamfengwini area, on Monday night, 7 October, according to the South African Police Service (Saps).

CONTINUE READING: Lusikisiki shooting suspect was out on parole despite murder conviction

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: ANC still in talks over Tshwane | Deadly school shooting | Lesufi accused of covering up corruption