Daily news update: Hlophe withdraws | Phala Phala ‘mastermind’ may reapply for bail | Adams dropped by Bafana

News today includes former judge John Hlophe will not serve on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party withdrew his appointment.

Meanwhile, Imanuwela David, the alleged mastermind behind the Phala Phala farm burglary, may apply for bail again now that the defence has received the case docket.

Furthermore, Stellenbosch FC midfielder Jayden Adams has been dropped from the Bafana Bafana squad for the home-and-away 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifiers against Congo-Brazzaville.

Hlophe withdraws from JSC

Former judge John Hlophe will not serve on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party withdrew his appointment.

The MK party announced the withdrawal on Monday afternoon, following a formal letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza.

Former Western Cape judge president and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party parliamentary leader, John Hlophe. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

“This withdrawal takes effect immediately. The MK party will not allow the name of Dr. John Hlophe to be associated with or used to legitimise a patently misleading, fraudulent, and improperly constituted Judicial Service Commission,” the party’s statement reads.

Minister of Agriculture and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is again under the spotlight after a failed attempt to appoint unqualified staff to his team.

This was revealed by the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) through the Minister, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, in a parliamentary response.

DA leader John Steenhuisen delivering a briefing at the IER ROC, 2 November 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

RISE Mzansi’s member of Parliament, Makashule Gana, had asked the Buthelezi about ministers who had requested deviations from the Public Service Act to appoint candidates who do not meet the minimum requirements for specific jobs since 3 July 2024.

Alleged mastermind may apply for bail on ‘new facts’ as Phala Phala farm case postponed again

Imanuwela David, the alleged mastermind behind the Phala Phala farm burglary, may apply for bail again now that the defence has received the case docket.

On Monday, David appeared in the Modimolle Regional Court with his co-accused, Froliana Joseph and her brother Ndilinasho David Joseph.

Imanuwela David (R) and Froliana Joseph appear at Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on 7 November 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

The criminal case was transferred in May from the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court to the regional court for trial.

Who will now lead City of Tshwane as mayor?

The top leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) was expected to meet on Monday to decide on the mayoral candidate for the City of Tshwane.

In an interview with The Citizen on Monday, Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel said the ANC was expected to take a position on its preferred candidate for mayor at this meeting.

Tshwane’s acting mayor, ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya. Picture: X/@joy_zelda

“We know that the ANC has a meeting today [on Monday] to discuss the Tshwane issue. We will see what route of action they take after their meeting,” he said.

Adams dropped by Bafana’s Broos for bad attitude

Stellenbosch FC midfielder Jayden Adams has been dropped from the Bafana Bafana squad for the home-and-away 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifiers against Congo-Brazzaville.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos addressed the media in Gqeberha on Monday ahead of Friday’s home match, where he explained the absence of the 23-year-old.

Jayden Adams has been dropped by Bafana Bafana. Picture: Backpagepix

Adams has been replaced in the squad by Chippa United midfielder Sinoxolo Kwabiya.

