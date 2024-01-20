Bafana’s Mudau ready for AFCON battle against neighbours Namibia

'We are confident that we can win the game,' said the Bafana right back.

Bafana Bafana right back Khuliso Mudau addresses the media at the pre-match press conference on Saturday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana right back Khuliso Mudau expects a tough battle against Southern African neighbours Namibia on Sunday, but believes South Africa can emerge victorious from their vital Africa Cup of Nations Group E clash.

Bafana need the win more than the Brave Warriors, given that Hugo Broos’ side lost their opening match against Mali on Tuesday, while Namibia stunned Tunisia 1-0 on the same day.

“We know how Namibia plays and we know their players, and I just hope it is going to be a good match,” Mudau said at the pre-match press conference.

“They will be motivated because they are our neighbours … they will come with the spirit of wanting to beat us … but I also think we need to fight and we are confident that we can win the game.”

Bafana will indeed be familiar with members of the Namibia squad that play in the Premier Soccer League in South Africa. Mudau’s Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Peter Shalulile will captain the Brave Warriors.

Shalulile, along with Orlando Pirates’ Deon Hotto, Man-of-the-Match against Tunisia, could well provide Namibia’s main goalscoring threat on Sunday. Bafana, meanwhile, need to find their own way to goal.

No goals, no worries

Mudau, however, is not worried about a lack of sharpness in front of goal, which saw Percy Tau miss a penalty and a host of other chances against Mali, while the likes of Evidence Makgopa and Themba Zwane failed to pose much threat to the Eagles.

“I saw something different in yesterday’s training, we scored a lot of goals in training … so I can’t say it is a concern,” added Mudau.