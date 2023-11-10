Daily news update: Mashatile’s cops unmasked, Gareth Cliff slammed, Immigration Act amendment

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Paul Mashatile’s VIP cops are unmasked, Zimbabwe truckers head to court, and Mashatile tells Parliament about government’s ‘comprehensive plan’ to combatwith crime.

We also look at Home Affairs deciding to amend the immigration act after a ‘scathing’ ConCort judgment, the owner of Miss Universe filing for bankruptcy, and David Miller saying the Afghanistan clash will be good preparation.

News today: 10 November

WATCH: Paul Mashatile’s VIP cops unmasked, trial date set for N1 assault case

The assault case of the eight South African Police Service (Saps) VIP protection members will go on trial next year after the state completed its investigations.

Eight VIP Protection Unit members appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 9 November. Picture: Twitter / @tndaba

The eight men – Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada – appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

SAPS has ‘comprehensive plan’ to combat crime, Mashatile tells parliament

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the South African Police Service (SAPS) has a comprehensive plan to combat the country’s high crime rate.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Parliament of RSA/ Twitter

Mashatile on Thursday responded to questions about his role as the leader of government business in the National Assembly and chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cabinet Committee.

Gareth Cliff slammed over Pandor headscarf ‘turd’ jab

Shock jock Gareth Cliff has again sparked outrage, this time for his comments about international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor.

Backlash against Gareth Cliff for Naledi Pandor meme Picture: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

Cliff recently posted a picture of Pandor wearing a head scarf, alongside the caption: “when the best you can come up with for Halloween is to dress up as a turd”.

Zimbabwean truckers head to court to stop unlawful ‘purging’ by SA employers

Several Zimbabwean truckers rushed to the Durban High Court this week seeking an urgent interdict to stop their employer terminating their employment on the grounds that they are illegal immigrants.

Not illegal immigrants: Zimbabwean truckers were reportedly given notice in a WhatsApp message that reads: ‘Take note, that if you are currently doing a trip, it will be your last one’. Photo: iStock

The respondents in the case are the employer, Image Freight Logistics, the ministers of Transport, Labour and Home Affairs, and the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry (NBCRFLI).

Sirens rescue alleged murderer from angry mob

Limpopo police boss Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has warned community members against lawless behaviour after an angry mob attacked a 37-year-old man with various objects at the Peter Nchabeleng section in Mmotong wa Perekisi under the Seshego policing precinct.

Limpopo police boss has called upon community members to resist the temptation of taking the law into their own hands. Picture: File image.

Police were alerted to the incident on Monday and rushed to the scene. On arrival, and with back-up from the members of the Public Order Policing, they managed to rescue the man.

Home Affairs to amend Immigration Act after ‘scathing’ ConCourt judgment

Delays in completing new pieces of legislation were a subject of much concern from Parliament on Thursday after harsh criticism by the courts.

Q&A Session in the National Assembly at the Good Hope Chamber on 9 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Last month, Parliament came under fire from the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) following a legal battle between the Department of Home Affairs and Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR).

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence’s bid to have medical report rejected as evidence fails

The defence have failed in their bid to have a medical report of one of the suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial rejected as evidence.

Accused number two Bongani Ntanzi at the Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Tebogo Letsie

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday rejected the defence’s application to challenge the admissibility of the medical report into the trial.

Free State schoolgirl’s killers slapped with two life sentences each

Justice has been served for the family of a Free State schoolgirl who was snatched from her school and found dead a few days later in June 2021.

Bokamoso Shabe. Picture: SAPS

Motsika Stompi Rapuleng, 48, and Merriam Lerato Khitsane, 46, have been found guilty and slapped with two life sentences each for the murder, rape, and kidnapping of Bokamoso Shabe, 8, a pupil at Mantshebo Primary School in Jerusalem Park.

Miss Universe owner files for bankruptcy in Thailand

The Thai media company that owns the Miss Universe beauty pageant brand said on Thursday it had filed for bankruptcy while it tries to resolve a “liquidity problem”.

Thai businesswoman and owner of Miss Universe pageant Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip speaks during the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14, 2023. Picture: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

JKN Global Group made the announcement in a statement to the Thai Stock Exchange two months after it missed a deadline to repay bonds worth around $12 million.

Chest feeding: The new era of gender inclusive baby feeding

In a time where we celebrate diversity and inclusivity, it’s time to acknowledge that the baby feeding process knows no bounds of gender.

Woman feeding her baby. Picture: iStock

Baby feeding is a language of love, it’s not only a connection between a mother and her child but also between partners in parenting.

Afghanistan clash will be good prep for Proteas ahead of playoffs, says Miller

South Africa are expecting a fierce battle against a rising Afghanistan team in their final round-robin match of the Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad on Friday, according to middle-order batter David Miller.

David Miller after being dismissed during South Africa’s World Cup match against hosts India at the weekend. Picture: Panjkaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Though it is a dead rubber for the Proteas, who have already qualified for next week’s semi-finals, Afghanistan will be eager to secure another stunning victory.

Homa shoots flawless 66 to share lead at Nedbank Golf Challenge

World number eight Max Homa lived up to his billing as one of the favourites to win the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge when he opened with a flawless six under par 66 to sit atop the leaderboard with three other golfers after the first round at the Gary Player Country Club on Thursday.

Max Homa of the United States shares the lead after the first round of the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

American Homa, who recently starred for the US team at the Ryder Cup in France, is playing at Sun City for the first time. He made six birdies in his round, on holes four, six and nine on the front nine, and on 14, 16 and 18 on his back nine.

