Sirens rescue alleged murderer from angry mob

The man was arrested and is in hospital in a critical condition under police guard.

Limpopo police boss has called upon community members to resist the temptation of taking the law into their own hands. Picture: File image.

Limpopo police boss Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has warned community members against lawless behaviour after an angry mob attacked a 37-year-old man with various objects at the Peter Nchabeleng section in Mmotong wa Perekisi under the Seshego policing precinct.

Police were alerted to the incident on Monday and rushed to the scene. On arrival, and with back-up from the members of the Public Order Policing, they managed to rescue the man.

Body found

“Preliminary investigations found community members accused the victim of the murder of his girlfriend. The woman’s lifeless body was found at the man’s house two days after she was reported missing on 4 November,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Critically injured

Following investigations, the man was arrested in connection with the murder. He is in hospital in critical condition under police guard.

The woman has been identified as Rose Moabelo, 31. Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

Don’t take the law into your own hands

Hadebe called upon community members to resist the temptation to take the law into their own hands.

“If there is any crime committed, the police should be alerted so that investigations can commence,” said Hadebe.

She added that gender-based violence is still a challenge, and “we need to support each other by reporting these incidents to the police.”

The arrested suspects will appear in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder.

The hunt for those in the mob is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the suspects are urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Mathopo on 076 413 2385, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.