Free State schoolgirl’s killers slapped with two life sentences each

Bokamoso Shabe was brutally murdered and her body left wrapped in a blue plastic in an open field in June 2021.

Justice has been served for the family of a Free State schoolgirl who was snatched from her school and found dead a few days later in June 2021.

Motsika Stompi Rapuleng, 48, and Merriam Lerato Khitsane, 46, have been found guilty and slapped with two life sentences each for the murder, rape, and kidnapping of Bokamoso Shabe, 8, a pupil at Mantshebo Primary School in Jerusalem Park.

On 21 June 2021, Khitsane lured the girl away from her school by posing as her mother’s friend, who was selling clothes. After the child did not return home, a kidnapping case was registered with the Free State Police.

Kidnappers demanded R50 00 from family

After Bokamoso, her kidnappers demanded R50 000 for her release and told her grandmother that if the ransom was not paid, then the child would be raped and murdered.

According to Free State Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, during ransom negotiations, which continued until 24 June 2021, the ransom amount was bought down to R3 000.

ALSO READ: Kidnappers demand R50,000 from grandmother for school girl

The cash-strapped family, however, couldn’t pay the ransom, and negotiations subsequently broke down.

“After a thorough investigation and leaving no stone unturned, the first suspect, Stompi Motsika Rapuleng, was arrested on 24 June 2021,” Thakeng said.

Girl’s lifeless body found at open field

After being questioned, Rapuleng led the police to an open field between Riebeeckstad and Thabong, where the schoolgirl’s lifeless body was found wrapped in a blue blanket on 24 June 2021.

Rapuleng was charged with murder, rape, and extortion, and the white Volkswagen Jetta sedan used to kidnap Bokamoso was traced to Khitsane.

She was arrested, and after a thorough investigation, the case was heard at the Welkom and Bloemfontein High Courts, respectively.

ALSO READ: Girl’s body found wrapped in duvet cover in open field

Two life sentences each

On 6 May 2022, Rapuleng was sentenced to eight years for kidnapping, five years for extortion, and two life sentences for rape and murder, respectively, by the Welkom High Court. He was also on parole for a murder committed at Clarens.

On 3 November, Khitsane was sentenced to 15 years for kidnapping, five years for extortion, and two life sentences for rape and murder, respectively, by the Bloemfontein High Court.

Thakeng added that the High Courts ordered both Rapuleng and Khitsane be entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders and that both be deemed unfit to work with children for life.

“The investigator, Warrant Officer Bertus Olivier, Crime Intelligence, and other specialised units like Welkom K9 Unit, Welkom LCRC, Welkom POP, and Welkom Flying Squad, and hostage negotiators, were applauded for a joint effort that resulted in these heavy sentences that will send a strong message to murderers and rapists of women and children to stop these horrible acts,” Thakeng said.

ALSO READ: Wits student’s alleged kidnappers remain behind bars