Squad depth is Boks’ big strength at World Cup, says former star Fourie

“The beauty of this South African squad is that whatever match 23 is named, any one of them can be a starter, which is the strength of this squad."

Damian de Allende has won the race to start at No 12 against Scotland. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The strength of the Springboks‘ squad depth is their major weapon at the Rugby World Cup, according to former title-winning centre Jaque Fourie, ahead of their opening game against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday (5.45pm).

Former Bok centre Fourie was part of Jake White’s victorious 2007 World Cup winning team and played in the final against England with the tournament held in France that year.

Sixteen years on and the showpiece event is once again in France and the Boks will be trying to defend their title, which would see them claim a record fourth World Cup.

‘Any one of squad can be a starter’

“The Springboks will always have a good chance (of winning the World Cup). It is a very strong and exciting squad that we have in France,” said Fourie.

“The beauty of this South African squad is that whatever match 23 is named, any one of them can be a starter, which is the strength of this squad. We have 33 players at the World Cup who are the best in their position.

“Every player can just slot in when needed. It’s not like you’re taking your foot off the peddle. You’re keeping it on and even pushing it a little more.”

The Boks named their match 23 on Wednesday night for their game against Scotland with a couple of surprise picks in the mix, but all in all, it is a largely expected team.

Although Fourie’s picks for the centre berths were not selected, with Andre Esterhuizen left out and Canan Moodie injured, it was still a strong midfield with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel resuming their partnership.

“If you pick on form I would say that you’d have to pick Esterhuizen and Moodie at 12 and 13. But you could pick any one of those guys and they will stick their hand up and do the job. There is no weakness in who you pick there,” claimed Fourie.

Physicality

Fourie believes that the main strength of the Boks is their physicality, which the team prides themselves on, and that the entire forward pack, as well as a few players in the backline, lay that foundation for the more skilful outside backs to show what they can do.

“As South Africans we pride ourselves on our physicality and if you look at our team they are very hard working. They’re smashing guys, getting over the advantage line and they’re giving the outside backs the opportunity to strike on the front foot, which makes a big difference,” said Fourie.