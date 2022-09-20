Daily news update: City of Joburg chair of chairs suspended, Beitbridge border spectacle and Load shedding effects

Citizen Reporter

City of Joburg chair of chairs suspended, but she says she’s ‘not going anywhere’

The Congress of the People’s (Cope) interim provincial committee in Gauteng has suspended chair of chairs Colleen Makhubele with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearing.

This follows its meeting on 10 September, where it resolved to suspend Makhubele from all council duties and activities.

“You may not represent the Congress of the People at any platform including doing media interviews and commenting on any public platform. You will be informed within 7 working days of the process of the disciplinary hearing,” said Cope in a letter signed by Mxolisi Ntobela, provincial interim committee co-ordinator.

Beitbridge border guards not blocking any Zimbabweans going home, says Home Affairs

An SANDF Soldier directs crowds of people entering South Africa from Zimbabwe before going through customs at the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo on 4 January 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Department of Home Affairs says no Zimbabwean national is being blocked from returning to their native country.

This after there were claims suggesting that border guards were turning back Zimbabweans who want to go back home when they reach the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo.

But the department has since provided clarity on the matter, saying the guards were just doing access control duties.

“This means that they need to be fingerprinted and have their demographic details taken,” the department said in a statement on Monday.

WATCH: ‘Eskom, our laptops are like fridges’ – student’s plea goes viral

The effects of stage 6 load shedding are felt across all of South Africa, from students to businesses, entrepreneurs and everyone in between. Frustrated netizens are turning to comedy in an attempt to get Eskom’s attention.

A TikTok user known as Gift Kelton Bozekana shared a viral clip on the streaming platform and found an accord with thousands of South Africans.

A student’s plea

Eskom, Eskom…

His message is succinct: “Eskom, Eskom, our laptops are like fridges. They only work when they are plugged in only”.

“Ai, we’re gonna fail this year, betunana“, he concluded.

The viral video had been liked more than 61 500 times and accumulated more than 700 comments, with many residents sharing his frustration.

Pongola horror crash: Case against truck driver postponed for bail hearing

At least 20 people, mostly school children, were killed last Friday in an accident on the N2 highway between Pongola and Itshelentaba in northern KwaZulu-Natal

The case against the truck driver that was allegedly behind Friday’s horror N2 Pongola crash, which claimed the lives of 20 people in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has been postponed till next week for a bail hearing.

Culpable homicide

Sibusiso Siyaya, 28, made his first court appearance on Monday in the Pongola Magistrates’ Court on 21 counts of culpable homicide and a case of negligent driving.

This follows Friday’s crash in which a truck crashed into a bakkie that was transporting mostly school children on the N2 highway between Pongola and Itshelejuba.

You may have to ‘sell your kidney’ for Apple’s iPhone 14 – SA prices revealed

Apple unveiled the Apple iPhone 14 during the ‘Far Out’ event earlier this month. Photo: Apple

South Africans will have to dig a lot deeper into their pockets if they want Apple’s new range of iPhone 14 smartphones.

The iStore has revealed the South African pricing for the Cupertino company’s smartphones and they do not come cheap.

Preorders for the range opened on 16 September.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13

Apple unveiled the new Apple iPhone range during the ‘Far Out’ event earlier this month.

Compared to last year’s iPhone 13 range, the new iPhone costs a lot more, depending on the storage capacity and the model.

WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday, after a state funeral attended by leaders from around the world and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London.

The longest-serving monarch in British history died aged 96 at Balmoral, her Scottish Highland retreat, on September 8 after a year of declining health.

Former Chiefs youth star Rorwana injured in stabbing incident

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Ayanda Rorwana survived a stabbing in Soweto Photo: Kaizer Chiefs Media

Ayanda Rorwana needed stitches to his nose and face after the former Kaizer Chiefs player was badly injured in a stabbing incident.

Phakaaathi can reveal that Rorwana was stabbed after an altercation that happened outside a place where he and his friends were partying on Saturday night.

Rorwana was developed by Chiefs and was one of the promising players in their DStv Diski Challenge team. He was later promoted to the senior team.

Rorwana was however loaned out to Swallows FC where he could not make an impression and was released by Chiefs on his return from the loan.