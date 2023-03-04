Six-year-old boy found alive after being mutilated

Citizen Reporter

A six-year-old is recovering at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after he was mutilated and found alive in a veld in Boksburg.

It’s understood the child was found with his genitals removed after he went missing on Tuesday.

Police investigate a case of attempted murder

Police have since opened a case of attempted murder and investigations are underway.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development is calling on the Boksburg community to work with the police in finding the perpetrator of the grisly crime against a minor in the area.

ALSO READ: Child’s mutilated body found in plastic bags sparks concern in Limpopo

“The Department is outraged by this violent act, and as custodians of children in terms of Section 7 of the Children’s Act 38 of 2005, will take up the fight to bring justice to the distraught family, vowed MEC for Gauteng Social Development, Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Mbali Hlophe.

Child suffered serious injuries

“We understand that the child is still alive and has been transferred to the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after he suffered serious injuries to his private parts.

As a department, we will give our full support in ensuring that the culprits are brought to face the full wrath of the law. But more importantly, we will put in a safety plan and intensive therapeutic intervention for the child and his family,” said Hlope.

ALSO READ: Manhunt launched in Limpopo after grisly discovery of a mutilated body

Hlope said the violent act came at a time that South Africa is observing a period dedicated to human rights.

She’s also called on the community to work with the police to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We call upon any member of the community with information to come forth, our

child activist groups, men’s forums, and law enforcement to join forces,” Hlope concluded.

NOW READ: Bokgabo Poo: ‘Her eyes were not there,’ says mom