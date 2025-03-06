WATCH: Trapped motorists, rescues and wall collapses – heavy rain wreaks havoc in Joburg

Heavy rain led to severe flooding in parts of Johannesburg, submerging infrastructure and low-lying bridges.

Motorists are urged to avoid President Fouche Drive Drive and Monkor road in Randburg the low lying bridge is completely flooded. Picture: Joburg Emergency Services.

With severe thunderstorms and heavy rain expected to continue in Gauteng, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Service has had its hands full. It has responded to a number of incidents and conducted daring rescues of motorists trapped on flooded bridges in Joburg.

Flooding

Floodwaters affected several areas, including Randpark Ridge, Newlands, Struben Valley, Weltevredenpark, Jukskei Park and Witkoppen Road.

City of Johannesburg emergency service spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they responded to several incidents due to disruptive rainfall.

“The incidents affected mostly infrastructure damages, vehicles being trapped while trying to cross low-lying flooded bridges and also some wall collapse, as reported in some of the areas.”

Watch flooding reported along Main Road in Newlands

Flooding reported along Main Road in Newlands @CityofJoburgZA no injuries reported motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving avoid crossing flooded roads/low lying bridges @CityofJoburgEMS remain on high alert over night. @CoJPublicSafety #JoburgWeather (RobertM) pic.twitter.com/wYfdzPPlVn March 5, 2025

Rescues

Mulaudzi said two motorists had to be rescued when their bakkies got trapped in water along low-lying bridges.

“One was rescued while trying to cross the Jukskei Platina Bridge along Witkoppen Road Jukskei Park. The other one was rescued in Weltevredenpark. Both motorists were trying to cross low-lying bridges.

“We also had incidents where a wall collapsed in Honey Bee in one of the residential complexes in the area, and no injuries were reported. We also had a wall collapse reported in Randpark Ridge on Lace Avenue. Also, in that area, we didn’t have any injuries reported,” Mulaudzi said.

Picture: Joburg EMS

Warning

Mulaudzi warned motorists to take extra precautions with more rain forecast for Thursday.

“Most of our roads might still have debris due to the disruptive rainfalls we had overnight. Motorists are still urged to exercise caution while driving.

“We are still pleading with our residents in our low-lying areas to avoid closing river streams while conducting their daily activities,” Mulaudzi said.

With more warnings of severe thunderstorms and heavy rains forecast for Gauteng, Johannesburg Emergency Service has had its hands full, responding to a number of incidents and conducting daring rescues of motorists trapped on flooded bridges. Video: Joburg EMS @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/OwyNG8mK04 March 6, 2025

High alert

Mulaudzi said the Johannesburg Emergency Management Service would remain on high alert.

“From our aside as the city of Johannesburg, Emergency Management Services, we still remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur.

“Together with our monitoring teams and also our specialized team, our aquatic rescue units, which is also on high alert, all our fire stations are fully operational, we should be able to respond to all emergencies which might occur throughout the City of Johannesburg Mulaudzi said.

More heavy rain

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services has warned about more heavy rains across Gauteng following widespread downpours.

Saws warned of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, while fire danger alerts remain high in parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail in Gauteng, the extreme east of North West, Mpumalanga Highveld and the southern parts of Limpopo.

