Did your bin not get collected? Here’s when Pikitup may be in your area

Pikitup's Randburg, Roodeport and Waterval depots have been hardest hit.
Johannesburg waste management utility Pikitup has, for the second week in a row, been forced to collect over the weekend, following disruptions to services in several areas of the city this week.
Pikitup’s Randburg and Roodeport depots have been hardest hit by protest action and the partial closure of the Marie Louise landfill site, forcing trucks to travel longer distances to disposal facilities in the south of Johannesburg.
It said on Thursday that the two depots were about “two days behind on their waste collection schedules”, and would be collecting over the weekend to clear the backlog.
“Waste collection services in these areas will be supplemented with additional vehicles, personnel and access to less congested waste disposal sites, as other depots will not be operating over the weekend. It is anticipated that the weekend operations will clear all outstanding backlogs and normalise services from 23 March 2026.”
Put your bins out
Pikitup said the disruption to waste collection services was caused, among other factors, by operational challenges, community demands for employment in areas such as Malatjie, Honeydew, Cosmo City, and Zandspruit, and wet weather conditions that contributed to delays at landfill sites.
Pikitup appealed to residents of the following areas to place their waste bins out for collection over the weekend.
When will my bin be collected?
ROODEPORT
The following areas were scheduled for collection on Saturday, although bad weather may affect this.
- Florida
- Bramfischerville
- Sol Plaatjies
- Florida Park
- Doornkop
- Quellerina
- Constantia Kloof
- Florida Park
- Wilfordon
The following areas are scheduled for collection on Sunday, if not collected on Saturday.
- Discovery
- Georginia
- Bramfischerville
- Discovery
- Hamburg
- Florida Hill
- Tshepisong
- Fleurhof
- Florida
- Bramfischerville
- Doornkop
- Fleurhof
RANDBURG
The following areas were scheduled for collection on Saturday, although bad weather may affect this.
- Randpark Ridge
- Randpark Ext 1
- Boskruin / Randpark Ridge
- Randpark Ext 4
- Bromhof
- Northwold
- Randpark Ridge
- Boskruin
- Sharonlea
- Boskruin / Sundowner
- Bushill / Randpark Ridge
- Randpark Ridge
- Northwold
- Jackal Creek
- Randpark Ridge
- Ranpark / Boskruin
- Sundowner
- Fire Station / Sundowner
- Randpark Ridge / Honeydew West
- Sonnesglans
- Lion Park / Thabo Mbeki
- Northriding / Bromhof
- Bromhof
The following areas are scheduled for collection on Sunday.
- Blairgowrie
- Darrenwood/Aldarapark
- Kelland/Fountain Blue
- Robindale
- Randpark
- Fernridge
- Linden/Robindale
- Windsor East/Windsor Glen
- Cresta/Windsor East
- Robinhills/Fountain Blue
- Robindale/Windsor East
- Windsor West
- Windsor East and West – Republic Street/Windsor East(Counteses Str)/Riverglades/Windsor West-Kings Str and Alexander
- President Ridge/Moreta
- Bromhof
- Windsor East and West
MIDRAND
Meanwhile, 7 routes in the Midrand area that were scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday.
They are:
- Noordwyk Central
- Savanna Estate, Summit View Estate, Blue Hils South
- Noordwyk North, 14th, Vodaworld Road, George Road
- Noordwyk South, Noordwyk Central, The West, End Estate
- Sagewood Manoor, Noordwyk North
- Noordwyk East, Erand Gardens
- Noordwyk North, 14th Road, Vodaworld
WATERVAL
The Waterval depot has been hit hard by delays, and many areas will only be collected next week.
Monday, 23 March 2026
- Newlands
- Linden
- Montgomery Park and Roosevelt Park
- Montclaire, Newlands & Roosevelt Park
Tuesday, 24 March 2026
- Melville
- Westdene
- Mayfair and Crosby
- Sophiatown, Martindale, Waterval Flats
- Auckland Park and Rossmore
- Coronationville and Westbury
- Langlaagte, Homestead Park and Mayfair West
- Westbury, Brixton, Hursthill
- Crosby, Auckland Park & Fairlands Flat
Wednesday, 25 March 2026
- Riverlea New Houses, Industria, Hostel
- Parktown West, Richmond and Jan Hofmeyer
- Pageview, Vrededorp
- Amalgam and Crown Mines
- Mayfair North
- Newclare
- Riverlea Ext 2
- Westcliff and Parktown West
- Parktown West & Westcliff
Thursday, 26 March 2026
- Northcliff Ext 1, 9, Waterval Estate, Montroux
- Blackheath and Residale
- Northcliff Ext 13 and Fairlands
- Valeridene, Northcliff Ext 2, 6, 7, 8
- Fairlands
- Bosmont
- Northcliff Ext 12, 15 and 25
- Berario, Northcliff Ext 4 and Fairlands
- Fairlands
Friday, 27 March 2026
- Emmarentia
- Parkview
- Greenside
- Greenside and Emmarentia
- Victory Park and Emmarentia Ext 1
- Melville
Disruptions
Pikitup said the disruption to waste collection services was caused, among other factors, by operational challenges, community demands for employment in areas such as Malatjie, Honeydew, Cosmo City, and Zandspruit, and wet weather conditions that contributed to delays at landfill sites.
NOW READ: Stinky bins again! Another setback for garbage collection in these parts of Joburg
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