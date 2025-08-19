Six, including conservationist, granted bail in R250m rhino horn trafficking case

Six people, including a former rhino conservation owner, were granted bail in a R250 million rhino horn trafficking case.

Six people, including the former owner of a rhino conservation organisation, appeared in court concerning a massive R250 million international rhino horn trafficking syndicate and have been granted bail.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday granted bail to the six suspects facing 55 charges, including multiple counts of racketeering, fraud, theft, money laundering, and contraventions of both the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA) and the Riotous Assemblies Act.

Six suspects in a R250m rhino horn trafficking syndicate

The accused are former founder and owner of the Platinum Rhino Conservation Enterprise John Frederick Hume, 83; transport maintenance manager Clive John Mervan Melville, 63; practising attorney Izak Hermanus Du Toit, 50; director of a non-profit organisation Elizabeth Catharina Van Niekerk, 58; insurance broker and part-time farmer Mattheus Hendrikus Wessels Poggenpoel, 37; and game reserve manager Johannes Abraham Hennop 52.

The court set Hume’s bail at R100 000. Melville and Van Niekerk each received bail of R10 000, while Du Toit, Poggenpoel, and Hennop were each granted R2 000 bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) allege that between 2017 and 2024, the suspects operated an international rhino horn trafficking syndicate and defrauded the department of forestry, fisheries, and the environment (DEFE).

“They allegedly obtained permits to trade rhino horn locally while intending to channel the horns into illegal international markets in Southeast Asia,” the authorities said.

ALSO READ: Three suspected rhino poachers arrested in Paulpietersburg, KZN

“The fraudulent scheme is estimated to involve 964 rhino horns valued at R250 million.”

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Singo explained that in South Africa, citizens may legally buy and sell rhino horns, provided both the buyer and seller apply for permits under the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act of 2004.

“The DFFE is the only one who can authorise the issuing of these permits. These rhino horns, however, may not be exported or sold to non-South African citizens due to an international ban,” Singo said.

Suspects handed themselves over to police

The suspects handed themselves over to the Pretoria Central Police Station on Tuesday, following investigations by the Hawks’ Wildlife Trafficking Section of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit. They were formally charged at the police station.

During proceedings, the accused requested bail, arguing they posed no flight risk and had cooperated with police investigations.

Melville disclosed to the court that he was previously convicted in 2019 for fraud and being in possession of and transporting rhino horns. The transport maintenance manager was sentenced to pay a fine.

ALSO READ: Operation Shanela: Police arrest more than 11,000 suspects in a week

Poggenpoel admitted he had a prior conviction in 2009 for possession of rhino horn, for which he paid an admission of guilt fine of R2 500.

The broker and farmer also has a pending case that will be heard on 17 September 2025 at Winburg Magistrates’ Court because during the visit to his residence, the Hawks investigation team found ammunition that was not locked away in a safe and supposedly scheduled medicine without a permit.

The state did not oppose bail, noting that the accused were not flight risks, their addresses had been verified, and they had cooperated with investigators. The state, however, requested bail conditions.

Bail granted under strict conditions

The court granted bail on condition that the accused surrender their passports, report weekly to police, avoid interference with the case, and commit no further offences.

The court postponed the matter to 9 December for further investigations.